Presidential Satfsus: Jokowi rejects 3 periods and extension of mandate

RADARSOLO.ID – Presidential Special Communications Staff Fadjroel Rachman pointed out that President Joko Widodo has rejected the speech of a three-term presidential term or a three-year presidential term extension until 2027.

He said this when responding to reporters’ questions about the speech of a three-term presidential term and a three-year presidential term extension that recently surfaced.

“On the political level, once again, it is the political position of President Joko Widodo to refuse. So if you want to say no, no, no to the speech of the three mandates and also no, no, no to the extension of the presidential mandate “, declared Fadjroel, Tuesday (28/9).

Although Jokowi rejects both speeches, he said, it is impossible to stop the debate on the speech in public. because it is a characteristic of a democratic country and is constitutionally protected in Article 28 of the 1945 Constitution.

“So we cannot stop this. Including we cannot interfere in the affairs of the MPR. Because Article 3 (Constitution of 1945) says that it is their authority to amend the Constitution, including article 37 (Constitution of 1945) linked to the authority of the MPR ”, he explained.

He pointed out that Jokowi meant, what are the constitutional rights of citizens to be protected and promoted by the government. And what is the authority of high state institutions, must be respected. (Between)