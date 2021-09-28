UPDATE 1-UK plans deeper defense ties with Japan in Pacific framework





(Add details and background) LONDON, Sept.28 (Reuters) – Britain said on Tuesday it would begin formal negotiations with Japan to deepen defense relations, as part of a shift in strategic focus from London to the Indo region. peace that angered China. Defense Minister Ben Wallace said the talks would seek to create the conditions for a “deeper and more complex defense engagement program” as well as the conditions for British and Japanese personnel undertaking activities in their respective countries. . Last week Britain joined the United States and Australia in a new Indo-Pacific security alliance that will provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines, a decision which has been denounced by China. Beijing’s ambassador to London said earlier on Tuesday that foreign attempts to contain China would always fail and that the major powers should avoid what Beijing sees as colonial thinking that could lead to a confrontation. Britain’s Defense Ministry said the talks with Japan would send a clear signal of the two countries’ determination to support the rules-based international order. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to develop his vision of a “comprehensive Britain” following the country’s exit from the European Union. A British frigate crossed the delicate Taiwan Strait on Monday en route to Vietnam. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Costas Pitas; editing by David Milliken and Gareth Jones)

