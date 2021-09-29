Trump loses offer to enforce Omarosa Manigault Newman’s NDA





Former President Trump lost bid to enforce Omarosa Manigault Newman's filed a nondisclosure agreement after the former White House aide and The Apprentice star wrote a book about her experience in his administration.

Arbitrator Andrew Brown wrote in a ruling dated Friday released on Monday that the definition of the type of comment protected by the NDA was so vague it had become meaningless.

He also reportedly said that ManigaultNewman’s statements were barely included in inside information.

The ruling orders Manigault Newman to collect legal fees for the Trump campaign.

The statements do not disclose hard data such as internal poll results or donor financial information, Brown wrote

Rather, they are for the most part simply expressions of unflattering opinions, which are considered confidential information based solely on Mr. Trump’s designation. This is exactly the kind of indefinite that New York courts do not allow to form the terms of a binding contract, he added.

Arbitration is confidential, which means that only the parties involved are able to disclose information about the case. The New York Times first reported on the arbitrator’s decision.

It’s true, guys. We won. We won. We won. We beat the former President of the United States at his own game and added precedent to show his NDA is worthless. Well done to @OMAROSA for his fight. https://t.co/eyVfsaznCd pic.twitter.com/UbWeyJQlXk

John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) September 28, 2021

Manigault Newman, in a statement following the arbitrator’s decision, said she was “very happy” with the decision and called Trump a “bully.”

Obviously, I am very happy with this decision. Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and intimidate for years! Finally, the bully has met his equal! “Said Manigault Newman.

I want to thank my amazing legal team @JohnPhillips @erica_esquire @warriorlawyer and @JoeyJacksonEsq! #DavidvsGoliath https://t.co/A4MiymlJ2E

Omarosa (@OMAROSA) September 28, 2021

Brown also ruled that the agreement effectively places an obligation on the respondent never to say anything somewhat critical about Mr. Trump, his family, or his family’s businesses for the rest of his life. , adding that such a burden is certainly unreasonable.

The Trumps campaign filed for arbitration against Manigault Newman in August 2018 after publishing a revealing book, titled Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which was published this month.

The book included accounts portraying Trump as an out of control president and claiming that she saw the president mentally decline.

Manigault Newman also included amazing details regarding Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

When the Trumps team worked to contradict Manigault Newman’s claims, they released audio recordings which reinforced a number of his claims.

The campaign has filed a complaint with the American Arbitration Association in New York against Manigault Newman for violating its 2016 confidentiality agreement with Trump Campaign.

Trump, in a statement to The Hill, said the people in the White House really hated her.

I gave Omarosa three attempts at The Apprentice and she failed. At her desperate request, I gave her an attempt at the White House and she failed there too, people really hated her. At least now I don’t have to let it fail, Trump said.

No one in his life has done more for Omarosa than a man named Donald Trump. Unfortunately, like some others, she forgot everything about what suits me! he added.

