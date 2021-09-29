Trump played “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera” to calm him down, new book says





Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is the latest former Trump staffer to write a revealing book. His version of events, Ill Take Your Questions Now, is out next week, and the first snippets have given us what may be the most benign anecdote of the Trump era.

Here’s how The New York Times frames the revelation that President Donald Trumps’ staff had a protocol in place to help temper their frequent anger:

At one point, she writes, Mr Trumps’ managers assigned an anonymous White House official known as Music Man to play his favorite show tunes, including Memory from Cats, for him to pull him out of. edge of rage. (The assistant, it is later revealed, is Ms Grisham’s ex-boyfriend. She doesn’t identify him, but it’s Max Miller, a former White House official who is now running for Congress with Mr. Trump’s support.)

First of all, I just want to note that this is perhaps the most relevant Trump has ever been to me, personally. What Grisham describes may be the Presidency’s greatest unsung advantage. Imagine that whenever you were in a bad mood you had a nominee whose job it was to play show tunes until you felt better. It’s basically the Broadway version of the scene from the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron in which Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson) calms the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Now, we don’t know exactly what Broadway standards Miller played for Trump to get his adrenaline pumping. Personally, I would love to learn that there were some really esoteric choices like Pippin or Kiss Me, Kate. (Given the public boos directed at his Vice President-elect in 2016, I think we can rule out Hamilton.) But from what we’ve known about Trump’s musical taste for years, I think we can guess that ‘it presents the works British playwright and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

See, for all the surprised tweets this tidbit inspired, Memory has been a part of Trump’s political figure since before he was president. When he first ran for the GOP nomination in 2016, Trump’s campaign playlist featured two Broadway show tunes: the aforementioned Memory and Night Music from Phantom of the Opera. .

When MSNBC was covering the primaries in January 2016, reporter Alex Seitz-Wald who covered the Democratic race cited Trump’s use of show tunes at his rallies as by far the most surprising part of his week after the candidates. of the GOP on the track.

The 2020 version of the Playlist Quirk kept those two songs in the nightly recap. But as Dara Lind reported in 2016, her love for Webber goes beyond these two songs. His 2004 book Think Like a Billionaire featured a caption for a show that fits his personality perfectly:

My favorite Broadway show is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, with Patti LuPone. I’ve seen him six times, mostly with Ivana. Evita is not on Broadway right now, but I hope they bring him back. Plus, The Phantom of the Opera was great!

As Lind pointed out at the time, Webber and Trump are basically made for each other. The work of Webbers, especially after the smashing success of rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar lives and breathes for the spectacle. Everything is high, melodramatic, turned up to 11 on the amp in a Webber show. If there isn’t a parade of dancing cats following the loosest plot ever discovered by man, there’s an entire chandelier crashing down on stage, and a legion of exhausted premier sopranos litter its wake.

It’s also very delicious that Evita, the story of an artist turned political star who rocks the masses with populism as a cover to build a dictatorship, his favorite show. (I’d love to ask Ms. LuPone someday what she thinks about this and her love for her performance.) As a speech by a megalomaniac woman trying to cheat half a million people, it’s just about the button; He’s supposed to be low in content and rich in emotion, just like Evita herself, Lind quotes lyricist Tim Rice writing about Dont Cry for Me Argentina, the show’s defining issue.

And finally, this is just another data point supporting the theory that Trump is permanently frozen in the 1980s, when he was at his peak mentally, professionally, and as an icon of American culture. . By this time his business was feeding the tabloids, he had not yet bankrupted his casino, and his views on American competition in the world were fully developed. And Webber was the composer of this period.

Webbers’ shows were outrageously popular with the general public to the point of eliciting backlash from the more cultured crowd in the theater. It’s no wonder that Trump, the king of the golden class, took such a shine to the drama provided by Webber. And that even 40 years later, a former glamorous cat’s belt was so helpful in pulling him out of his fury, he could remember the moment he knew what happiness was and let the memory come alive.

