The action must correspond to “the urgency of the crisis”





Of advanced technologies To ambitious commitments to reduce carbon emissions, Climate Week in New York focused on the latest strategies to tackle climate change. With hundreds of government officials, business leaders, climate experts and activists at last week’s summit, a few common themes emerged: Nature is taken more seriously as a climate solution and leaders are investing heavily to end the climate crisis. Here are three key points from Climate Week. 1. Climate finance has received a major boost

From transitioning to renewables to protecting rainforests, strategies to reduce emissions and keep rising temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) are well known and readily available. During Climate Week, several countries, businesses and other organizations announced that they were mobilizing and opening their portfolios to help finance climate action. US President Joe Biden has pledged to provide more $ 11 billion in climate assistance per year by 2024, doubling the amount of public climate finance available from the United States to help developing countries adapt to extreme weather and rising temperatures. The United States is the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, so this commitment to dramatically increase funding for climate action is a big step in the right direction, said Shyla Raghav, vice president of strategy. climate change at Conservation International. This announcement is expected to inspire other countries to increase funding for climate change mitigation and adaptation. Another unprecedented commitment came from nine major philanthropic organizations, including the Betty and Gordon Moore Foundation, Nia tero and the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation which pledged US $ 5 billion over the next decade to support the creation and expansion of protected areas, the sustainable management of the world’s oceans and indigenous-led conservation. Known as the Protect Our Planet Challenge, this effort is the largest private funding commitment ever devoted to biodiversity conservation. But just as remarkable as the funds for climate action are the investments leaving the fossil fuel industry. Divesting from fossil fuels and redirecting funding towards promoting a green economy are key to achieving net zero emissions, Raghav said. China’s move will help the world to rebuild itself stronger and more resilient after the pandemic. 2. Nature has taken center stage

The theme of this year’s Climate Week, Do it, focused on meeting and increasing the commitments made by businesses, governments and organizations to fight climate change. And when it comes to reducing emissions, nature really does. Research shows that protecting and restoring carbon-rich ecosystems such as mangroves and tropical forests can provide at least 30 percent of the total emission reductions needed to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. Natural climate solutions can also help diversify local economies, improve rural livelihoods, and support health and education services in indigenous and local communities, the groups most affected by the climate emergency. and the COVID-19 economic crisis. Several high-level Climate Week events hosted by Conservation International, the conference leader Nature program, centered on the link between nature protection and human well-being. A panel led by Conservation International CEO Sanjayan focused on the importance of increasing investments in forests and the carbon they store to support climate action and social justice. Among the experts included in the panel were Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, and Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Indigenous Leader and Senior Researcher at Conservation International, who discussed how carbon offsets can benefit local communities if done right. Indigenous peoples are suffering from deforestation, climate change, loss of biodiversity, but we are still the stewards of many ecosystems, Ibrahim said during the panel. [Carbon offsets] could be great solutions when funding goes directly to where indigenous peoples are located. For example, in the Chyulu Hills of Kenya, the sale of carbon credits enabled local communities to generate enough income to renovate schools, increase food security and hire forest rangers to fight poaching in the region. Conservation works best from the bottom up, starting with local communities, said Raghav, who was not involved in this panel. One of the most effective ways to scale up natural climate solutions is to support indigenous leadership and engage with local communities early on in any conservation project. 3. Countries and companies have committed to ambitious goals, but action must follow

While governments and companies announced plans to reduce emissions in the coming years, they must now find ways to turn their ambitions into concrete actions, Raghav said. Humanity has less than a decade to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, she said. There is no time for incremental actions or empty commitments, countries and companies must make transformational changes at national and industry levels. A recent UN report stated unequivocally that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land “and that the increase in global temperature will almost certainly reach 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over the next 20 years unless humanity acts now. century, which can be done by investing in clean technologies and natural climate solutions. According to Raghav, countries must follow through on Climate Week commitments with higher emission reduction targets to avoid a climate catastrophe. Countries’ responses to climate change must match the urgency of the crisis, she said. This will require more concrete plans to reduce emissions in entire economies. Humanity can always get it right with transformative and decisive action, but there is no time to waste.

