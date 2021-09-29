Soldiers will drive tankers to quell chaos as Boris Johnson sends army but promises to improve

Soldiers will be driving tankers to ease the gasoline chaos as the military is dispatched – but Boris Johnson has vowed the situation is improving.

Some 150 military drivers will be available to transport fuel across the country, it was confirmed last night.

2 The military was drafted to help with the fuel crisis Credit: LNP

The Defense Ministry has approved the request for assistance and the soldiers will start driving tankers this week, Sky News reports.

The new development will see soldiers driving heavy trucks after the Prime Minister was urged to “act now” as thousands of Britons panic buying at gas stations across the country.

Brawls have broken out in the forecourt and more than half of stations across the country are running out of fuel.

The Prime Minister told Britons to go about their business as usual – and dismissed calls for the NHS and key workers to get priority over gas pumps.

Panicked Britons have lined up all night to buy gasoline as the Prime Minister faces mounting pressure to send the military now to ease the spiraling fuel crisis.

He said in a TV clip tonight that he understands the nation’s concerns that it has not been able to get hold of the essential fuel to get to work or see loved ones.

And he begged them to refuel only when needed to keep the situation from spiraling out of control again.

The prime minister insisted: “We are now starting to see the situation improve – we hear from an industry that supplies are coming back to the forecourt in the normal way.

“I would really like to urge everyone to go about their business normally and refuel in the normal way, when you really need to.”

Passing through the end of the year, he said: “We want to make sure that we have all the necessary preparations to hold out until Christmas and beyond, not only at gas stations, but in all parts of the supply chain. “

He insisted the global economy was rebounding after Covid sucked in “huge demand” for gas and deliveries.

The prime minister said his intention to ease competition rules in gasoline pumps and granting temporary visas to truckers would help ease the pressure.

“People need to be confident and go about their business,” he added.

ARMED & READY

Desperate motorists have reported long lines of cars at gas stations across the country throughout the evening and into the wee hours of the morning.

The prime minister rejected suggestions that key workers should be allowed to skip the line to fill up, saying “the best thing for everyone is that we stabilize it in the normal way.”

He resisted calls to extend heavy truck licenses for longer, saying it would help raise wages and prevent the influx of cheap labor into the country.

Mr Johnson said: “I don’t think the people of this country want to solve all of our runaway immigration problems again.

“We tried this for a long time, 20 years… people could see it led to a low pay, low skill approach without sufficient investment in people.

“This is not how we want the UK to develop and grow.”

Some 150 military drivers will be available to transport fuel across the country

