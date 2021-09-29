President Joko Widodo got wet because of Nyemplung while planting mangroves in Batam





Batam, Klikanggaran.Com – President Joko Widodo must have “got wet” because he “dived”, entering water that was the size of an adult, while planting mangroves on the beach in Setokok, Bulang Sub-district, Batam Town, Rian Islands, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. When the president came to Setokok Beach to plant mangroves with the community, the water conditions were high and it was raining. Due to the high tide, the place where to plant mangroves is submerged in water. This condition does not prevent the president from continuing to plant mangroves with environmental activists. During the “nyemplung”, the president was only accompanied by the commander of the A Paspampres group, Colonel Inf. Anan Nurakhman and the President’s personal bodyguard, First Lieutenant Inf. Windra Sanur. “The others are here, leave me alone,” he said. “There is no problem getting wet, it is only 5 to 10 minutes at the most. There is no problem,” he added. Also Read: Novel Basewedan Reveals 19 Hacked Non-Active KPK Employee Social Media Accounts In his remarks after planting mangroves, the president explained that Indonesia has the largest mangrove forest in the world, which covers 3.36 million hectares. Therefore, the President stressed the importance of maintaining, maintaining and rehabilitating mangrove forests in the country. “About 20 percent of the total mangrove forests in the world. That is, we have a force in the potential of mangrove forests. However, the most important thing is how to maintain, how to care for, how rehabilitate those that are damaged, so that all our mangrove forests are truly protected, ”said the president. Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Head of Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency Hartono Prawiraatmaja, Governor of the Islands Riau Ansar Ahmad and Mayor of Batam Muhammad Rudi also accompanied the president in the activity of planting mangroves.

