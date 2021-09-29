US Ambassador to Turkey recognizes Armenian genocide, warns of new sanctions





Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake, the candidate to become the next US Ambassador to Turkey, has officially recognized the mass atrocities perpetrated against Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide, reversing his previous positions on the issue. Mr. Flake responded with a resounding yes when the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, asked him if he had changed his position and was ready to join this body and the administration to reaffirm the Armenian genocide. ” . While representing Arizona in both the House and Senate, Mr. Flake voted against bills from Congress declaring genocide in 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2014. President Joe Biden in April became the first sitting US president to officially recognize the 1915 murders of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman forces as genocide. Mr. Flake also addressed the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing Turkey’s role as destabilizing. If this is confirmed, I will encourage Turkey to support efforts to find a long-term durable solution to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to encourage peaceful and diplomatic resolutions of disagreements in the Eastern Mediterranean, he said. -he declares. People lay flowers at a memorial to Armenians killed by Ottoman Turks, as they mark the centenary of the massacres. PA The candidate described Turkey as an indispensable ally for the United States, but which presents Washington with complex challenges. Our relationship also faces deep challenges. Despite the tireless efforts of the United States to meet Turkey’s security needs, Turkey still chose to purchase and test firing the Russian S-400. [missile defence] system, Mr. Flake said. The former Republican senator stressed that in the absence of Turkey which has the Russian system, the current sanctions and penalties under US law will remain and may intensify. I will also warn Turkey that any future Russian arms purchase risks triggering further Caatsa sanctions in addition to those already imposed, he said, referring to the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions law. Congress adopted the measure in 2017 to sanction any country engaging in major transactions with Russia. Turkey installed Russia’s $ 2.5 billion system in July 2019 and began testing it last October. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday threatened to buy more Russian defense systems in defiance of the United States and the NATO alliance of which it is a part. The United States has also kicked Turkey out of the F-35 fighter consortium. I don’t see any arms sales to Turkey unless there is a drastic shift around the S-400s, Menendez said. Asked about his strategy to advance democratic values ​​and human rights in Turkey, Flake pledged a frank approach. I will continue to practice speaking the truth to power and speaking and being frank like our current Ambassador and the State Department and President have done, he said. If confirmed, Mr. Flake will succeed career Foreign Service Officer David Satterfield in this post. Updated: September 28, 2021, 9:49 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2021/09/28/nominee-for-us-ambassador-to-turkey-recognises-armenian-genocide-warns-of-more-sanctions/

