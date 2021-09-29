Politics
Weekly comic: Evergrande – The sword of Damocles on the Chinese economy
By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com – Legend has it that King Dionysius of Syracuse – tired of the flattery of his courtier Damocles – had a sword suspended by a single strand of horsehair above Damocles’ head, to teach him just how much privilege power and wealth were precarious.
Today, Chinese asset investors are learning the same lesson from the Beijing government and the People’s Bank of China, and the sword hanging over their heads bears the name Evergrande.
Like Dionysius, President Xi Jinping is trying to teach someone a lesson. In this case, the lesson is that the days of reckless and unsustainable borrowing that supported China’s questionable growth figures for a decade are over (we won’t say to whom the arbitrary growth targets this borrowing was intended for. to reach).
As Columbia University professor Adam Tooze says, this is why the China Evergrande group (OTC: EGRNY) should not go down in history as the “Chinas Lehman Brothers”.
Unlike the disastrous Lehman chain reaction, this is a controlled demolition, deliberately triggered by the regime. Tooze explained in a blog post last week. Beijing is doing what critics have been asking China to do for some time: deflate the real estate bubble. It is doing what the West did not do in 2007-2008, which is to use regulatory intervention to handle a hard landing without crashing.
That the bubble has to deflate is not in question. According to data compiled by E-House China Enterprise Holdings, average house prices in Shenzhen are over 43 times average incomes, while in Beijing the multiple is over 41. For comparison, New York and London , which are synonymous with real estate markets that are detached from reality, have multiples of 10 and 15.
The question is: how do you deflate a bubble of this size without crushing the economy at large? Real estate sales represent around a third of local government revenue. Annual investment in real estate is twice as high in absolute terms as in the United States, and its share of GDP is about three times as large – 13%, compared to less than 5% in the United States (according to Commerce Department figures for 2018). It represents one in six jobs in bustling Chinese cities.
Even in the kind of benign scenario that flows through the dispatches, in which authorities use their ample influence over a state-dominated national financial system to agree on how to share the burden of Evergrandes’ $ 309 billion debt burden, the reality is that many of them will not be. not paid. Given Beijing’s natural desire to ensure that commercial debts are paid off first and that those who have prepaid for the houses actually get them, it seems likely that financial creditors – bonds and bank lenders – will bear the brunt of it. most of the losses.
A more uncertain question is how much Beijing is prepared to impose on individual investors who have purchased high yield, barely regulated wealth management products from the company. The popularity of these instruments across the country means that a severe haircut could trigger retail investor panic.
Given the scale of the losses, the variety of creditors, the importance of land sales for the budgets of local authorities (especially in Chinese cities of level 2 and 3 where Evergrande was the largest buyer), the risk is that even a consensual resolution of its debts ends up having unintended consequences. In other words, even if the lesson is learned as Beijing wants it to be, the authorities will still struggle to contain the fallout.
For three decades, Chinese lenders have provided loans on the assumption that large borrowers will be bailed out, Michael Pettis, a finance professor at the Guanghua School of Management at Peking University, wrote Last week. To erase the moral hazard hypothesis would be to destroy the structural foundations of the country’s credit markets.
This means higher interest rates and lower demand for the most systemically important source of growth over the past decade, right down to the new rules of the game – who should have access to credit? And what money back guarantee will there be? – are clear. It can take months or even years.
Evergrande isn’t the only developer that will need to be resolved, and even government resources are not endless. A general slowdown – with all that that implies in terms of national social stability and for the wider world economy which lives on Chinese demand for raw materials – is inevitable.
