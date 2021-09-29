Greta Thunberg slams world leaders for ‘blah, blah, blah’ on climate action :: WRAL.com





– Swedish activist Greta Thunberg mocked world leaders – including UK President Joe Biden Boris Johnson – at a youth climate summit in Milan on Tuesday, saying the last 30 years of action climate had amounted to “blah, blah, blah. “ Thunberg imitated the leaders by repeating their commonly used phrases on the climate crisis, seeing them as empty words and broken promises. “When I say climate change, what do you think of? I mean jobs. Green jobs. Green jobs,” she said, referring to Biden’s speeches on the climate crisis. “We need to find a smooth transition to a low carbon economy. There is no planet B,” she said, referring to a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron. “There is no planet Blah. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.” And in his jibe against British Prime Minister Johnson, Thunberg mocked the leader’s rhetoric around his government’s “green stimulus” plans. “It is not an expensive and politically correct dream to hug the bunny or blah, blah, blah. Rebuild better, blah, blah, blah. The green economy, blah, blah, blah”, a said Thunberg. “Net zero, blah, blah, blah. Climate neutral, blah, blah, blah. That’s all we hear from our so-called leaders – words, words that sound good but so far, did not lead to any action or hope and dreams, empty words and promises. Thunberg was speaking at the Youth4Climate forum, an event held two days before dozens of ministers gather in Milan for a final high-level meeting ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow in November. COP26 President Alok Sharma was present at the youth event and will chair the ministers’ meeting. Young participants will present a list of recommendations for ministers to consider later this week. Ministers should try to align their positions with issues on the Glasgow agenda, including setting an end date for coal use and indicating who should pay what to help Southern countries in their journey. transition to low carbon economies. Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate said the developing world is still waiting for the rich world to honor its climate finance pledges. Leaders in developed countries agreed a decade ago to transfer money to developing countries to help them reduce their carbon emissions but also adapt to the climate crisis. This promise was reaffirmed in 2015 in Paris, where world leaders again agreed to transfer $ 100 billion a year to Global South 2020, at least half of which went to adaptation. This deadline was missed last year. “There is far too little evidence of the $ 100 billion a year that has been pledged to help climate-vulnerable countries meet this challenge. But these funds have been promised to arrive by 2020 and we are still waiting.” said Nakate, stressing that Africa pollutes very little but is on the front lines of the climate crisis. “You cannot adapt to lost cultures, traditions and history. You cannot adapt to famine. It is time for leaders to put loss and damage at the center of climate negotiations.” The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

