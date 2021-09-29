Concern grows in Turkey over pressure from President Erdogan to restrict social mediaExBulletin

LEILA FADEL, ANIMATOR:

In Turkey, concern is growing over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest attempt to control the media. It was the social media reaction to a recent event in the Erdogan family that prompted him to talk about the new restrictions. NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports that media advocates are warning that a new law could arrive any day.

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: In July, Erdogan told a rally of ruling party officials that social media was out of control. He said it was imperative that the channels where, I quote, “lies, slander and attacks on human rights take place be brought to order.”

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Via interpreter) Such channels are not suitable for this nation. Therefore, we want to bring these topics to our Parliament and tell them that we want these social media channels to be completely removed or vetted.

KENYON: Erdogan has a personal reason for wanting to master social media. In June, her son-in-law, Turkey’s finance minister, posted a tweet celebrating the birth of her fourth child, Erdogan’s grandson. The post was greeted with a wave of negative and insulting responses on social media. Erdogan called it the terror of social media.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

ERDOGAN: (By interpreter) When the legal regulation is finished, we will implement all kinds of methods, including access barriers and legal and financial penalties. Turkey is not a banana republic.

KENYON: Erdogan has already banned Twitter and YouTube, although they were later reinstated. With Parliament returning to session, media advocates are worried about the kind of obstacles Erdogan now sees.

Gurkan Ozturan, European Center for Press and Media Freedom, follows issues relating to digital rights and freedoms in Turkey.

GURKAN OZTURAN: We have seen that the government has stepped up its crackdown on the internet – and not just the internet, but all kinds of platforms that have given society access to crucial information.

KENYON: Turkey already has a media law which it uses to block hundreds of thousands of articles online. Ozturan says, unsurprisingly, that government calls to remove online content have not targeted pro-government comments.

OZTURAN: It’s always those who criticize the government or whose content reveals allegations of corruption or abuse of power, as I said before.

KENYON: The new decision to control social media posts has also raised concern among some Turkish businessmen. Ussal Sahbaz is a business consultant who follows this issue. He says the government is keeping details of the new law confidential until a proposal is made public. But what he hears from sources within the ruling party suggests that this new crackdown may not just apply to social media platforms, but also to individual users.

USSAL SAHBAZ: It’s also possible that the responsibility goes beyond tweeting something, but could also include retweeting something, spreading false information without knowing whether it is false or not. It’s more restrictive than last year’s law, and it can lead to a lot of self-censorship from users as well.

KENYON: He says self-censorship is already underway in Turkey and could get worse. Some fear that the crackdown on dissenting voices on social media could raise the head of the next presidential election. Sahbaz says, personally, that he thinks that if the government is to regulate social media, political advertising is an area he should look into.

SAHBAZ: Political ads on social media – who’s funding them, the transparency of whether it’s sponsored content or not. This stuff is much more important than the fake news and all this regulatory talk that we have right now.

KENYON: The government seems to hear the criticisms. Erdogan’s justice minister recently said the ruling party has no intention of restricting free speech and the government will not support censorship. For now, all parties are waiting to see the details to learn in the coming weeks what exactly the government has in mind when it comes to social media.

Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.