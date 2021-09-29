Modis’ speech at the UN looked like a ballot speech





Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly covered a range of topics, from India’s achievements in vaccine development to the Afghan crisis, the effectiveness of the UN , the need for a rules-based order on the seas, and extremism. Unlike Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who named India more than a dozen times in his UNGA speech, Modi did not mention Pakistan or China by name.

However, he targeted both countries. Modi spoke of countries using regressive thinking as a political tool, a reference to Pakistan’s use of terrorist groups to advance its foreign policy interests, and countries using the crisis in Afghanistan to advance their own selfish interests. Modi has also targeted China. For the UN to remain relevant, it must act as a reliable body, Modi said, referring to WHO’s failure to act quickly to contain Covid-19 before it becomes a pandemic and its reluctance to hold China to account for its role in the origin. and the spread of the pandemic.

Also Read: OPINION | A Mixed Bag from Washington

Modis’ speech at UNGA, however, was full of ironies. His sermon on Pakistan’s support for extremism could well have applied to his own party, the BJP, as well. Not only have his party and his government and BJP-led state ministers fueled religious extremism and violence in India, but they have also repeatedly displayed an anti-scientific temperament in their policies and actions. It is ironic that while he called on the world to make rational and progressive science-based thinking the basis of progress, he presides over a government that has encouraged regressive thinking at home.

So too, his reference to India as the mother of all democracies and his bugle of India’s diversity, perhaps a response to what he must have heard in the White House the day before. The reality for him is that his government has systematically acted to undermine democratic institutions, silence dissent and erase his pluralism. What his government has practiced at home is totally at odds with what he has preached to the world. Modis’ speech may have impressed his die-hard supporters at home, but his rhetoric is unlikely to cut much ice with critics at home and the international community at large.

The aggressive manner and body language of Modis’ speech, the flick of his fingers, the tone of the lecture, for example, and the trumpet of his government’s accomplishments were incongruous for the occasion, as if he was addressing a electoral rally at the UP, rather than appearing at the UN. podium. Unfortunately, his speech aroused little interest; most of the seats in the UNGA hall were empty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/second-edit/modi-s-speech-at-the-un-sounded-like-a-poll-rally-speech-1035298.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos