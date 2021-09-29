China hopes Biden turns non-Cold War statement into action





UNITED NATIONS (PA) Chinese Ambassador to the UN on Tuesday expressed hope that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States does not intend to start a new cold war with China in actions, saying he should avoid a confrontational approach and provocative attacks on China. “

We sincerely hope that the United States will follow suit in truly abandoning the Cold War mentality, Zhang Jun said at a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly of the United States. United Nations, which ended on Monday.



“I think that if the two sides move towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and stable Sino-US relationship,” he said. Otherwise, the concerns will remain there. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned just ahead of the week-long meeting that the world could be plunged into a new, more dangerous cold war if China and the United States do not mend their completely dysfunctional relationship. In his speech to leaders in the vast boardroom a week ago, Biden denounced the military conflict, insisted that the United States was not seeking a new version of the Cold War, and stressed the urgency to work together. Hours later, in a recorded speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his country’s long-standing policy of multilateralism. The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another, Xi said. The world is big enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries. The Cold War between the Soviet Union and its Eastern Bloc allies and the United States and its Western allies began after World War II and ended with the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. It was a clash between two nuclear superpowers with rival ideologies communism and authoritarianism on the one hand, capitalism and democracy on the other. Zhang called the Sino-American relationship extremely important: China is the largest developing country and the United States is the largest developed country, and it is the world’s largest economies and the permanent members of the Council of UN security. The world enjoys a good China-US relationship, and it will also suffer from a China-US confrontation, he said. Zhang said Beijing has always called for the relations between the two countries to be based on the absence of conflict, confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation as well as equality. However, while China is ready to cooperate with the United States, we must also firmly defend our sovereignty, security and development, he said. Zhang also called for strengthening the solidarity and cooperation of the five permanent members of the Security Council who have veto power and who bear primary responsibility for ensuring global peace and security. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that the great powers have a great responsibility in negotiating and compromising on critical issues facing the world and that Russia is now revitalizing its proposal for a summit of the five permanent members. of the UN Security Council Russia, China, United States, Great Britain and France. He said discussions were underway on specific issues for an agenda, and maybe we could start with an online meeting. Zhang said China, Russia and France have all proposed a summit of the so-called P5 powers. Discussions are still ongoing and there is no decision yet, so we will continue to work on it, he said.

