Jokowi’s public debt swells again to Rs.6.625 billion





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Government debt swollen again. latest, national debt currently the total is Rs 6,625.43 billion. Public debt at the time of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continued to increase, both in the first and second periods of his reign. City of the page APBN KiTa September 2021 published Ministry of Finance, Wednesday (29/9/2021), government debt in August 2021, it increased from the previous month, when the debt in July 2021 was Rs 6,570.17 trillion. In other words, in one month, the government of President Jokowi added a new debt of 55,260 billion rupees. Read also: The increase in public debt in 2 periods Jokowi Besides the increase in debt, the Ministry of Finance also recorded an increase in the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product (GDP). In July 2021, the ratio of public debt to GDP was 40.51%. Meanwhile, in August 2021, the ratio rose to 40.85%. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Out of the total debt of Rs 6,625.43 trillion, most of the public debt was provided by the issuance of government securities (SBN) of Rs 5,792.39 trillion. This SBN consists of an internal debt letter, namely a letter National debt (SUN) of Rp 3,693.18 trillion, followed by State Sharia Securities or sukuk of Rp 824.53 trillion. Read also: Get to know SBN, the biggest source of public debt today Meanwhile, the government also issued SBN in the form of foreign currency consisting of SUN foreign currency or foreign currency in the amount of 989,270 billion rupees and SBSN in foreign exchange in the amount of 285 40,000 billion. of rupees. In addition to issuing debt securities, the government also withdrew a loan of Rs 833.040 billion. The details are foreign loans of Rp 820.4 trillion and the remaining domestic loans of Rp 12.64 trillion. Foreign loans drawn by the government came from bilateral loans of Rs 308.96 trillion, multilateral loans of Rs 468.67 trillion and the remainder from commercial bank loans of Rs 42.78 trillion. Sri Mulyani: Don’t Oppose Debt Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani Indrawati stressed that debt is not something to be thwarted, but should be positioned as a political instrument managed by the government in a very careful and responsible manner.

