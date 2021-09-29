Trump campaign loses NDA case it brought in arbitration against Omarosa Manigault Newman for revealing book :: WRAL.com





CNN – Former Trump campaign and White House collaborator Omarosa Manigault Newman has defeated an arbitration case brought against her by the Trump campaign, which alleged she violated a non-disclosure agreement with public comments and a book criticizing former President Donald Trump.

In a summary judgment rendered Monday in favor of Manigault Newman, the arbitrator dismissed the Trump campaign’s claims, saying the NDA was “too broad, indefinite and unreasonable.”

Its terms went “well beyond what would reasonably be expected to protect” the interests of the Trump campaign, American Arbitration Association arbitrator T. Andrew Brown said in the judgment.

The arbitrator said the deal effectively imposed on Manigault Newman “an obligation never to say anything somewhat critical about Mr. Trump, his family or the businesses of his family or members of his family. , for the rest of his life “.

“Such a burden is certainly unreasonable,” said the judgment.

The arbitrator pointed to a federal court ruling in which another former Trump campaign staffer, Jessica Denson, sought a ruling declaring her NDA campaign inapplicable. In that case, a federal judge ruled in March that certain provisions of the NDA were inapplicable.

The decision in the Denson case was not a binding precedent, noted the arbitrator in the Manigault Newman case, but was nonetheless “compelling and consistent with the principles of New York contract law.”

The Trump campaign filed an arbitration complaint in August 2018, the same day Manigault Newman’s book “Unhinged: An Insiders Account of the Trump White House” came out, his look behind the scenes at his work for Trump. The summary judgment said that because Manigault Newman had prevailed in the arbitration case, she could now sue attorney fees.

“Clearly, I am very happy with this decision,” Manigault Newman said in a statement. “Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and intimidate for years! Finally, the bully has found his place! “

In a statement provided to CNN by Trump’s spokesperson, the former president did not weigh in on the merits of the decision, but personally criticized Manigault Newman.

“No one in his life has done more for Omarosa than a man named Donald Trump,” he said. “Unfortunately, like some others, she forgot everything, which is fine with me!”

Manigault Newman’s book, who was previously best known for his polarizing character in NBC’s “The Apprentice,” painted a damning portrait of the former president. In it, she describes a man in mental decline, racist and obscene, charismatic but emotionally abusive, overseeing a complicit team of helpers and family members whose varied goals rarely include the betterment of the nation.

Manigault Newman insists her White House firing was due to knowing too much about a possible audio recording of Trump uttering a racial epithet, which she says was the subject of deep dismay among campaign collaborators – and later the White House -. Manigault Newman provides no evidence of the alleged recording.

She writes that she turned down Trump’s daughter-in-law’s offer to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for a job as part of the president’s re-election campaign paid $ 15,000 a month. The book did not include a copy of the nondisclosure agreement, but the Washington Post said it reviewed it.

Among other things, Manigault Newman, who was in charge of Trump’s African-American outreach, also recounts cases that have caused her to rethink her loyalties to the president and the administration, especially in the wake of the supremacist rally. whites in Charlottesville in August 2017.

Donald Trump, who would attack civil rights icons and professional athletes, who would go after grieving black widows, who would say there were good people on both sides, who endorsed an accused child molester; Donald Trump, and his decisions and behavior, was hurting the country. I could no longer be a part of this madness, “she wrote.

The 2019 lawsuit that the Justice Department filed in federal court, which alleged Manigault Newman failed to file a financial disclosure report after his dismissal from the White House in 2017, is still ongoing. The judge in this case was fully informed of DOJ’s motion for summary judgment but has yet to rule on the motion.

