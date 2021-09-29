Politics
Boris Johnson insists on stabilizing oil crisis as he prepares to save Christmas
Troops will begin training to help deliver gasoline supplies as Boris Johnson has said he prepares to face potential problems until Christmas and beyond.
The prime minister said the situation at gas station forecourts was stabilizing as he urged motorists to go about their business normally.
A decision to put 150 military drivers on standby has been formally approved, meaning they can begin training when needed.
Another 150 fellow drivers are also ready to help with the military effort.
They are still on hold but can now start training now that they are approved, a government source said.
They will be kept in readiness and could be deployed in the coming days if necessary, sources said.
Officials from the business department and the defense ministry are working with the oil industry to determine where drivers will be best placed to provide support.
On Tuesday, Mr Johnson tried to calm nerves over supply chain issues affecting businesses across the country.
We are now starting to see the situation improve, learning from the industry that the supply is coming back to the forecourt in the normal way.
And I really urge everyone to go about their business normally and refuel the normal way when you really need to and you know things are going to start to improve.
What we want to do is make sure we have all the preparations we need to make it through Christmas and beyond, not only in supplying gas stations, but in all parts of our chain. supply.
The British Retail Consortium last week warned the government that it had only 10 days to avoid major disruption over Christmas due to the shortage of truck drivers.
After days of chaos, with long lines for gasoline and dry stations, the prime minister said he understood the frustration drivers felt as they struggled to refuel.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of reducing the country to chaos by failing to cope with the fuel crisis.
The Labor leader said the trucking industry was more than frustrated with the lack of a clear plan from ministers to alleviate problems caused by the shortage of tanker drivers.
The government has reduced the country to chaos as we follow from crisis to crisis.
The government is not interested in it, he told BBC News.
This problem was foreseeable and predicted and the government absolutely failed to plan.
Mr Johnson has rejected calls for healthcare workers and other workers to have priority access to fuel, suggesting it was not necessary given the easing of the situation.
After the government announced that it would issue 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers to alleviate the shortages that led to the crisis, it also rejected requests to admit more foreign workers.
What I don’t think the people of this country want to do is fix all of our runaway immigration issues, he said.
His comments came after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps acknowledged that Brexit, which cut the supply of drivers to the EU, had been a factor in the crisis.
For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/boris-johnson-insists-petrol-crisis-21706183
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]