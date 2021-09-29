Do Generals Undermine Biden Like They Undermine Trump?





President Biden and senior military officials tell different stories about their planning process to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.

“I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and I also recommended in early fall 2020 that we maintain 4,500 at that time, that was my personal point of view,” he said. General Frank McKenzie, head of the United States Central Command, said before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said much the same thing: his perspective “in the fall of 2020, [which] has remained constant throughout, [was] that we should keep a steady state of 2,500 and that it could bounce back to 3,500, maybe, something like that, in order to move towards a negotiated solution. “

That’s not what Biden told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos in an interview in mid-August. Then Biden indicated that he had not received such advice or that it did not reflect the consensus. “No, they didn’t. It was divided. It wasn’t true. It wasn’t true,” the president said. “No. No one told me that I remember.” The White House reiterated that account on Tuesday.

Republicans in Congress are focused on whether Biden was telling the truth, which is important. But they must not lose sight of another question: whether the generals follow the directives of the elected civilian commander-in-chief. We know they slowed down former President Donald Trump on withdrawal from Afghanistan and other issues, even before he gave last-minute directives at the end of his term.

Where generals once pushed Trump away, often with media approval, are they undermining Biden in retrospect now? Is this a bureaucratic overthrow, or perhaps a warning to the next president who is ignoring the brass?

Generals provide important expert and strategic advice to political leaders, where appropriate. But in the age of Eternal Wars, when your only tool is a hammer, everything starts to look like a nail. This is one of the main reasons why generals do not make the final decision to invade, stay or leave.

There was no Afghan state powerful enough to prevent a Taliban takeover, and the US military could not wish for or bomb one. As the war continued, it was up to the generals to prevent the inevitable. But the continuation of the war depends on the people, our elected representatives and our elected president. Generals can advise, but they shouldn’t be a hindrance for presidents who choose to end a aimless war.

