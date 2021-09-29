Politics
Media groups express concern over Turkey’s social media bill
Regulation of social media is expected to be on the agenda of the Turkish National Assembly when it takes over in October.
Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AKP) party is preparing a bill covering fake news and disinformation online.
Details of the proposal were not shared publicly, but anonymous officials quoted by local media said the project proposes to make “disinformation” and “disinformation” a crime and includes prison terms of up to five years for spreading fake news on social media.
The project also proposes the creation of a body similar to the media regulator, the Supreme Council for Radio and Television (RTK).
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken out against the danger of fake news and disinformation online. His party’s vice president Mahir Unal said in mid-July that the party was considering legal measures, adding: “The fight against disinformation is as important as the fight against terrorism.”
Journalists and media groups have expressed concern over the proposal, calling on authorities to make the plans public and warning that broadly worded regulations could be used to persecute critical reporting. Others cited the large number of lawsuits already filed against social media users.
“The government has a strange habit,” said Turgay Olcayto, adding that anyone who criticizes it is considered “an enemy”.
The president of the Turkish Journalists Association was speaking at a press conference on Monday alongside four other media unions and rights groups to voice his opposition to the bill.
Online payment
The bill comes a year after Turkey introduced regulations on social media platforms, including requiring sites to have a Turkish representative to handle queries and response times to take down requests .
In the first month after its adoption, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube were fined $ 1.18 million for non-compliance, Reuters reported.
Turkey already has a poor press freedom record, ranking “not free” on the Freedom on the Net Report, with a score of 34 out of 100. Freedom House’s annual report assesses countries on a range of digital rights factors.
Its most recent analysis, released in September, cited the blocking of hundreds of websites and new platform regulations as the reasons for the low score.
“I don’t need to say anything about the state of our journalism,” Olcayto said. “(The ruling party says) ‘We will prevent the manipulation of fake news.’ How are you going to prevent it? It is the government that manipulates and hides the information the most. ”
Olcayto said he does not believe Parliament will pass the bill, but if it passes, “we will continue to fight.”
Authorities want more control over social media, said Uur G, Istanbul’s representative for the Association of Progressive Journalists.
“The media have been under pressure for a long time, and 90% of them are under government control,” G told VOA Turkish after the press conference.
Social media has offered more freedom, but thousands of lawsuits have been filed against social media users as more people have moved online, G. added.
“Last year at least 30,000 people were investigated and 5,000 were sentenced. We are talking about a huge number,” G said, adding that he believed the goal was to silence the opposition.
G has also faced legal threats on his job. He was accused of insulting state institutions in 2019 and acquitted the following year.
Erdogan dismissed criticism of Turkey’s media freedom record, saying “Turkey is incomparably free”, in an interview with US broadcaster CBS on Sunday.
Asked about data showing Turkey as one of the top jailers of journalists and comments from lawyers who say thousands of people are being prosecuted for insulting, the president said: “I know these credible international organizations. who have no credit for me “.
Media regulator
Journalists are wary of plans to create a social media regulator like RTK. The association Human Rights Watch warned in 2020 that the Turkish regulator “imposes punitive and disproportionate sanctions” on stations which criticize the government.
The regulator has imposed more than 40 sanctions on seven independent stations and ordered the suspension of seven programs in 2020, Human Rights Watch reported.
G said he believed the government would try to create a regulator like RTK that could impose sanctions or intimidate users by threatening them with sanctions.
“They want to put more pressure on people and silence people,” he said.
Turkish Writers Union President Adnan Zyalner also believes the bill is an attempt to target the critical press.
“Measures are taken against the critical press by arbitrary and administrative means, and not by legal means. (It is) an attempt to counter the critical press,” Zyalner told VOA Turkish after the press conference.
The union president expressed concern over who would decide what content is bogus and asked what criteria would be used, saying: “I think all news against the government will be declared ‘false’.
Journalists’ organizations released a joint proposal recommending that the bill be shared with the public, that journalism not be criminalized, and that freedom of communication and information not be restricted.
This story has its origins in the Turkish service of VOA.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/media-groups-voice-concern-about-turkey-s-planned-social-media-law-/6249826.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]