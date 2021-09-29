Virginia gubernatorial candidates go on the attack





It was a second and final tough debate Tuesday night in Virginia’s high-stakes governor race between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin.

With polls showing close competition just five weeks before election day, the debate focused on well-known national issues: the pandemic, abortion rights and former President Donald Trump. Candidates also attempted to score points on a host of less controversial topics, including education, crime rates, Youngkins’ background in private equity and employment law.

Here are the main takeaways from the final governors debate ahead of election day on November 2:

WHO ARE QUICKLY INTENSIFIED

It took Youngkin less than 90 seconds to call McAuliffe a liar.

In the first debate, he lied to you. That’s what politicians do, the Republican candidate said in his opening statement.

The attack set the tone for the debate, with each candidate facing the other personally, with Youngkin often the aggressor.

I just can’t understand how you can so comfortably lie to everyone, Youngkin said during an abortion exchange.

McAuliffe retorted, That’s what you’ve been doing all night, buddy.

Things got particularly complicated when the candidates talked about the state budget.

Income and expenses, I know, have been tough on you. I know they’re tough on you, said Youngkin. Terry, you don’t know what you’re talking about.

___

RULES IN CASE OF PANDEMIC

McAuliffe has repeatedly seized on Youngkins’ opposition to the mask and vaccine warrants. It’s an issue the McAuliffes team believes is a political winner, especially as the pandemic remains a serious threat in Virginia and beyond.

Youngkin came prepared with a statement outlining his position Everyone should get the shot … but I don’t think we should be requiring it, but I briefly stumbled when moderator Chuck Todd asked if he supported the mandatory vaccines against diseases like measles and mumps, which have been needed in American schools for generations.

He ultimately said he supported the requirement for measles and mumps vaccines, explaining that more data was available on these inoculations.

McAuliffe described Youngkins’ position as dangerous.

He says if you don’t want to get it, don’t get it. You can’t be a governor and say things like that, McAuliffe accused. It is disqualifying.

___

TRUMP ON THE NEWSLETTER?

McAuliffe has often tried to tie Youngkin to the former president, calling Youngkin an aspiring Trump. Youngkin, who was endorsed by Trump, didn’t like it.

There is an over / under on how many times you would say Donald Trump, Youngkin said. You are running against me. It’s Terry McAuliffe vs. Glenn Youngkin.

He added: The only person invoking Trump is you.

Youngkin refused to embrace Trump as warmly as some of his main Republican challengers did in a state where Democrat Joe Biden won Trump by 10 percentage points in 2020. And as he tried to avoid the subject on stage Tuesday, Youngkin made headlines in the dying minutes. debate when asked if he would support Trump if he runs again.

Initially, Youngkin tried to dodge: who knows who will run for president in 2024?

When in a rush, he clarified: If he’s the Republican candidate, I’ll back him.

___

THE FIGHT AGAINST ABORTION HAS ARRIVED IN VIRGINIA

The candidates exchanged particularly heated rhetoric over abortion, which became a central issue after the Supreme Court programmed arguments in a case that could challenge Roe v. Wade.

Youngkin, who played down his anti-abortion policies during the election campaign, confirmed he supported a pain threshold bill that would ban most abortions after the 20 week mark. He then turned to his opponent, calling McAuliffe the most extreme abortion candidate in the country.

You want to be the governor of abortion, Youngkin accused.

The Democrat appeared to welcome the attack.

I want every woman in Virginia to listen to me carefully. I was a brick wall to protect women’s rights, McAuliffe said. He later added: Women are tired of people like Glenn Youngkin telling them what to do with their bodies.

The fight is a likely glimpse into midterm elections across the country. Democrats believe the threat of new abortion restrictions will help rally women behind them. Female voters, especially in the suburbs, played a key role in helping Democrats take control of Congress and Virginia in the Trump era.

It remains to be seen whether Democrats will fare as well without Trump as a foil in the Oval Office.

___

WHO IS IN CHARGE OF EDUCATION?

Youngkins’ team believe he forced McAuliffe to make a mistake when the contestants engaged in a discussion about recently banned books in the state’s largest school district.

Fairfax County Public Schools pulled two books from school libraries last week for containing sexually explicit language. Youngkin raised the incident and said parents should have the right to decide whether the books are in schools.

We have seen parents so upset that there was sexually explicit material in the library that they had never seen. It was shocking, he said. I believe that parents should be in charge of their children’s education.

McAuliffe didn’t have it.

I’m not going to let parents go into schools and get books out and make their own decision, the Democrat said. I don’t think parents should tell schools what to teach.

The books Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison and Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe were recently awarded by the American Library Association.

___

AND THE BASE?

With a few exceptions, Youngkin generally offered potential supporters a moderate mark of conservatism, avoiding getting too deep into issues of culture warfare.

He did not ask about transgender children in schools, and he said he would welcome refugees from Afghanistan. When asked how schoolchildren should be educated about racism, he avoided the term critical race theory altogether.

I think we recognize that America and Virginia have heinous chapters, Youngkin said, adding: We don’t need to teach our kids to see everything through the prism of race and then pit them against each other. each other.

And when the conversation turned to the electoral integrity code for Trump, false allegations of widespread electoral fraud cost him the 2020 election, Youngkin also refused to embrace his party’s harshest rhetoric, instead trying to put McAuliffe on the defensive.

He accused McAuliffe of never having recognized that former President George W. Bush was legitimately elected. He noted that Florida officials invested in their electoral system after the 2000 recount debacle involving hangings of chads and butterfly ballots, using this example to justify his support for changing Virginia’s law after the 2020 elections.

Regarding the loss of Trumps, Youngkin said: I said there was no material fraud. And I believe the election was certified as fair.

___

DISCONTINUED DEBATE

Just 10 minutes into the prime-time debate, a third-party candidate excluded from the event caused such a uproar among the audience that organizers were forced to switch to commercials.

Princess Blanding, a black activist and educator making an offer to a third party, started shouting her exclusion when the stage discussion turned to gun violence. After failing to take control of the situation, the moderator called for security.

Blanding told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Chamber of Commerce invited her to sit in the audience and meet with the media afterwards.

What I felt was, yes you can come and get on the bus like everyone else … but you’re gonna sit in the back of the bus. I fulfilled the conditions just as they did to participate in the ballot. However, I am stuck, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-business-elections-pandemics-health-e7f4281c5a19e70e4420e9fa623d16cc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos