



After five years of books on Donald Trump, it may seem that there really is nothing more to say about the 45th President and his time in the White House. We know he’s crazy. We know he is corrupt. We know he thinks Hitler shouldn’t be tried on this genocide alone, and that he told Mike Pence that they would no longer be friends if the VP did not cancel the election, and that the main generals feared he would start a nuclear war. Is there really something else? Unreturned stones? Another glimpse into what happened during his tenure in power and, terrifyingly, might come if he wins a second term? And incredibly, it turns out the answer is yes. There are a few details that have been spared but will now and forever be etched in our psyche concerning, among other things, his genitals and cats. And yes, we’re talking about Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical based on the 1939 Old Possum’s Book of Practical CatsbyT poetry collection. S. Eliot.

These anecdotes come to us via the forthcoming book Ill Take Your Questions Now, written by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who also served as Melania Trumps’ chief of staff. While Grisham has the distinction of never having once held a briefing with journalists, for which she deserves our contempt, she has worked in various capacities for the Trumps from the 2015 campaign to the 2021 uprising and has well seen stuff. For example, Trump in a meltdown over Stormy Daniels writing in his memoir that his penis was smaller than average but not too small, and: He knows he has an unusual penis. He has a huge mushroom head. Like a poisonous mushroom … I was lying there bored getting fucked by a guy with a yeti pubis and a cock like the mushroom character from Mario Kart … it was perhaps the least impressive sex I’ve ever had, but clearly he didn’t share that opinion. Which led to this scene on Air Force One, according to the Washington Post, which obtained a copy of Grisham’s book:

Trump behaved inappropriately with Grisham as well, she once wrote, calling him from Air Force One to assure him his penis was not small or mushroom-shaped as claimed pornstar Stormy Daniels.

Elsewhere, we learn that Trump’s aides treated the President of the United States like a small child or an adult with advanced dementia, who could be soothed by his favorite songs. Except they weren’t played through an iPhone or transmitted over the White House audio system, but by a guy who, by sound, followed Trump to the West Wing like some kind of ghost playing the piano in a haunted house. According to the New York Times:

At one point, she writes, Mr Trumps’ managers assigned an anonymous White House official known as Music Man to play his favorite show tunes, including Memory from Cats, for him to pull him out of. edge of rage. (The assistant, it is later revealed, is Ms Grisham’s ex-boyfriend. She doesn’t identify him, but it’s Max Miller, a former White House official who is now running for Congress with Mr. Trump’s support.)

Yes, cats. He really is a man of exquisite taste, isn’t he? Other revelations from Ill Take Your Questions Now include, allegedly:

That Trump cut his hair with a huge pair of scissors, a claim we can believe; that during a meeting between POTUS and Vladimir Putin in 2019, Trump told the President of Russia, I will act a little harder on you for a few minutes. But it’s for the cameras, and then they go out and talk. You see, what we can also believe; that Trump became obsessed with a young press assistant and constantly asked where the assistant was at press events … and allegedly asked once she was brought to his cabin on Air Force One so that he could watch her [behind]; That assistants must have lied to him about lending Air Force One to George HW Bush’s family after his death because corpses, death, illness, those things … really scare him.

And that Melania Trump hates her husband as much as everyone thinks. By mail :

The spread of Trump’s alleged affair with pornstar Stormy Daniels is what prompted Melania Trump to start publicly contradicting or ignoring her husband by trying to embarrass him the way he embarrassed her. She walked into her first State of the Union speech arm in arm with a handsome military aid that Grisham had hand-picked because, Melania said, the Capitol floors were too slippery. I laughed at myself because I had seen the woman walk down dirt roads with her heels on, Grisham writes.

And when Grisham wrote a tweet for Melania asking for confidentiality, saying she was focusing on being a mother, wife and first lady, she asked Grisham to delete the word wife. What the scandal did not trigger was an emotional reaction. Grisham wrote that Melania Trump didn’t believe her husband’s denials, but essentially shrugged: It’s Donald’s problem. He got into this mess. He can fix it himself.

