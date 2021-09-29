Politics
Boris Johnson prepares to avoid Christmas oil crisis
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Boris Johnson said the government was putting measures in place to help avert an oil crisis in the run-up to Christmas, with the prime minister suggesting that the situation at gas station forecourts was stabilizing.
Following chaos days, with long lines for gasoline and dry stations, the prime minister said he understood the frustration drivers felt as they struggled to refuel.
Johnson said the government is putting measures in place to ensure the entire supply chain can reach Christmas and beyond.
First of all I want to say how much I sympathize with people who have worried about their journeys, who are worried about whether they will be able to use their car in a normal way, he said in a shared interview. with diffusers.
I know how frustrating and worrying it must have been to worry about a shortage of gasoline and fuel.
We are now starting to see the situation improve. The industry tells us that supplies are normally coming back to the forecourt.
What we want to do is make sure that we have the necessary preparations to move through Christmas and beyond, not only in supplying our gas stations, but in all parts of our chain. supply.
Johnson urged motorists to go about their business normally, although he said industry indications were the situation was starting to improve with supplies returning to normal levels.
On the forecourt, the situation is stabilizing and people must be confident and go about their business normally, he added.
His call came as Keir Starmer accused the government of reducing the country to chaos by not dealing with the fuel crisis.
The Labor leader said the trucking industry was more than frustrated with the lack of a clear plan from ministers to alleviate problems caused by the shortage of tanker drivers.
With the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) signaling the first signs that the crisis was drawing to a close, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the worst was over.
Johnson has rejected calls for healthcare workers and other workers to have priority access to fuel, suggesting it was not necessary given the easing of the situation.
After the government announced that it would issue 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers to alleviate the shortages that led to the crisis, it also rejected requests to admit more foreign workers.
What we want to see is a focus on a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity approach to our economy, he said.
What I don’t think the people of this country want to do is fix all of our runaway immigration problems.
We tried this for a long time and in the end people could see it led to a low pay, low skill approach without enough investment in people or equipment.
This is not how we want the UK to develop and grow.
Ministers have insisted throughout the crisis that fuel stocks remain high and panic buying is unnecessary.
They argued that the sudden surge in demand was due to reports of a shortage of a small number of tanker drivers, resulting in some delay in deliveries.
Nonetheless, the government said on Monday it was putting troops on standby to drive tankers as a precaution if problems persisted.
The request for military assistance to the civilian authorities (Maca) has been approved, with up to 150 drivers and the same number of companion drivers potentially usable.
A government source said troops are still on standby but can now start training now that it’s approved. They could be deployed in the next few days if necessary.
Most related links:
todayuknews Government news Financial news
|
Sources
2/ https://todayuknews.com/politics/boris-johnson-makes-preparations-to-avoid-christmas-petrol-crisis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]