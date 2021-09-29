Boris Johnson prepares to avoid Christmas oil crisis

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The out of order sign is attached to pumps at a gas station in London.

What we want to do is make sure that we have the necessary preparations to move through Christmas and beyond, not only in supplying our gas stations, but in all parts of our chain. supply.

We are now starting to see the situation improve. The industry tells us that supplies are normally coming back to the forecourt.

I know how frustrating and worrying it must have been to worry about a shortage of gasoline and fuel.

First of all I want to say how much I sympathize with people who have worried about their journeys, who are worried about whether they will be able to use their car in a normal way, he said in a shared interview. with diffusers.

Johnson said the government is putting measures in place to ensure the entire supply chain can reach Christmas and beyond.

Following chaos days , with long lines for gasoline and dry stations, the prime minister said he understood the frustration drivers felt as they struggled to refuel.

Boris Johnson said the government was putting measures in place to help avert an oil crisis in the run-up to Christmas, with the prime minister suggesting that the situation at gas station forecourts was stabilizing.

Johnson urged motorists to go about their business normally, although he said industry indications were the situation was starting to improve with supplies returning to normal levels.

On the forecourt, the situation is stabilizing and people must be confident and go about their business normally, he added.

His call came as Keir Starmer accused the government of reducing the country to chaos by not dealing with the fuel crisis.

The Labor leader said the trucking industry was more than frustrated with the lack of a clear plan from ministers to alleviate problems caused by the shortage of tanker drivers.

With the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) signaling the first signs that the crisis was drawing to a close, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the worst was over.

Johnson has rejected calls for healthcare workers and other workers to have priority access to fuel, suggesting it was not necessary given the easing of the situation.

After the government announced that it would issue 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers to alleviate the shortages that led to the crisis, it also rejected requests to admit more foreign workers.

What we want to see is a focus on a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity approach to our economy, he said.

What I don’t think the people of this country want to do is fix all of our runaway immigration problems.

We tried this for a long time and in the end people could see it led to a low pay, low skill approach without enough investment in people or equipment.

This is not how we want the UK to develop and grow.

Ministers have insisted throughout the crisis that fuel stocks remain high and panic buying is unnecessary.

They argued that the sudden surge in demand was due to reports of a shortage of a small number of tanker drivers, resulting in some delay in deliveries.

Nonetheless, the government said on Monday it was putting troops on standby to drive tankers as a precaution if problems persisted.

The request for military assistance to the civilian authorities (Maca) has been approved, with up to 150 drivers and the same number of companion drivers potentially usable.

A government source said troops are still on standby but can now start training now that it’s approved. They could be deployed in the next few days if necessary.