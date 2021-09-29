United States of America threatens Turkey with new S-400 sanctions





The US Senate Foreign Policy Committee has threatened to impose further sanctions on Turkey if new deals are reached with Russia, according to an interview post on Twitter. The United States has expressed concern over Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems: When we drafted the CAATSA (Act on Resist Americas Dissidents Through Sanctions editor’s note), we were absolutely clear: sanctions are imposed for every case that conducts important business with the Russian military or Russian intelligence services, he said in a Twitter message. Each new purchase made by Turkey is expected to result in new sanctions. We were very clear when we wrote to CAATSA: Sanctions are imposed on any entity that does significant business with the Russian military or intelligence sectors. Any further purchases by Turkey are expected to result in further sanctions. https://t.co/FfFTxjRKlI Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRCdems) September 27, 2021 Earlier, in an interview with CBS News, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that despite the heated conflict with the United States and repeated threats, Turkey intends to continue purchasing Russian air defense systems. S-400. In April this year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced negotiations with Russia on the delivery of the second S-400 group. The diplomat said Turkey’s purchase of the Russian air defense system was a done deal and Washington should go along with it. Printing in the United States due to the purchase of the S-400 In 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the delivery of a regimental batch of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems – the terms of the contract were fulfilled in the summer and fall of 2019. In the United States, the deal was received negatively, and Washington urged Turkey to withdraw from the deal. In return, they offered Ankara the American “Patriot” systems. To increase pressure on Turkey, the United States has threatened to delay delivery of the remaining F-35 fighters and even to exclude Turkey from the F-35 program. Washington has also threatened to impose restrictions under the anti-terrorism law from 2017. US informs Turkey of exclusion from F-35 program Ankara was unwilling to give up and continued negotiations with Russia for the delivery of additional S-400 systems. The S-400 air defense system belongs to the new generation of surface-to-air systems. With a range of approximately 600 kilometers, the system can locate and combat up to ten ballistic targets moving at a speed of up to seven kilometers per second.

