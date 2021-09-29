Surgical strike day: this is how the 2016 operation went | Latest India News

In September 2016, the Indian military launched surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The September 28, 2016 strike followed an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists on a military base in Kashmir Uri on September 18, in which 19 soldiers were killed.

Since then, the government has observed September 29 as “Surgical Strike Day”.

In an interview with ANI news agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed details of the military action, claiming that the date of the attack had been changed twice, keeping safety in mind and the security of the troops.

The prime minister said the surgical strikes were planned because there was rage in him as well as in the military after soldiers were killed in the terrorist attack in Uri.

Prime Minister Modi also said he ordered the troops not to think about success or failure and to come back “before sunrise”.

How did the surgical strike go?

In September 2016, terrorists from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed entered the Uri military camp near the Line of Control and killed 20 soldiers in the attack.

In retaliation, Indian Army troops, including commandos from various units of Para (Special Forces) units deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, raided across the border on several targets.

All of these targets were launching pads for terrorists who had infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks against military and civilian targets.

Prime Minister Modi said that when speaking to the military he realized that they wanted justice for their martyred soldiers and that the government gave them carte blanche to plan and execute the surgical strikes.

The surgical strike was hailed by the people of the country as well as the armed forces, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh saying it gave a clear message to the world that “we can kill terrorists on this side as well as in crossing the border if the need arises “.