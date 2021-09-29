Politics
Surgical strike day: this is how the 2016 operation went | Latest India News
Prime Minister Modi said when speaking to the military he realized they wanted justice for the soldiers killed in the Uri attack and the government gave them carte blanche to plan and execute surgical strikes.
In September 2016, the Indian military launched surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The September 28, 2016 strike followed an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists on a military base in Kashmir Uri on September 18, in which 19 soldiers were killed.
Since then, the government has observed September 29 as “Surgical Strike Day”.
In an interview with ANI news agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed details of the military action, claiming that the date of the attack had been changed twice, keeping safety in mind and the security of the troops.
The prime minister said the surgical strikes were planned because there was rage in him as well as in the military after soldiers were killed in the terrorist attack in Uri.
Prime Minister Modi also said he ordered the troops not to think about success or failure and to come back “before sunrise”.
How did the surgical strike go?
In September 2016, terrorists from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed entered the Uri military camp near the Line of Control and killed 20 soldiers in the attack.
In retaliation, Indian Army troops, including commandos from various units of Para (Special Forces) units deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, raided across the border on several targets.
All of these targets were launching pads for terrorists who had infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks against military and civilian targets.
Prime Minister Modi said that when speaking to the military he realized that they wanted justice for their martyred soldiers and that the government gave them carte blanche to plan and execute the surgical strikes.
The surgical strike was hailed by the people of the country as well as the armed forces, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh saying it gave a clear message to the world that “we can kill terrorists on this side as well as in crossing the border if the need arises “.
close
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/surgical-strike-day-here-s-how-the-2016-operation-was-carried-out-101632882272993.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]