US Senators Introduce Counterterrorism Bill in Afghanistan; allusion to sanctions against Pakistan





In a huge development, 22 Republican senators, including former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, introduced a bill in the US Senate on Monday that may have a negative impact on Pakistan. Entitled “Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act of 2021”, it provides for the imposition of sanctions against the Taliban and those assisting terrorist groups in Afghanistan. It demands that the US secretary of state submit a report on Pakistan’s support for the Taliban to congressional committees within 180 days of the law being enacted.

According to the bill, this report should include an assessment of the support provided by state and non-state actors in Pakistan to the Taliban between 2001-2020 in terms of sanctuary space, financial support, intelligence support, logistics, medical support, training, equipment. , and tactical, operational or strategic direction. It is also expected to contain an assessment of Pakistan’s role in helping the terrorist group overthrow the government led by Ashraf Ghani and defeat the Panjshir resistance movement. In addition, the senators asked for details of the United States’ efforts to reduce its support for the Taliban offensive.

In addition, it authorizes the US President to impose sanctions on any foreign person who has supported a terrorist group in Afghanistan, engaged in serious human rights violations in that war-torn country, and played a role. role in drug trafficking. Thus, the sanctions could be extended to Pakistan given its harmful role in the rise to power of the Taliban. The sanctions will take the form of a blocking of real estate transactions, a denial of entry into the United States and a revocation of the existing visa. On top of that, the bill calls for maintaining the current sanctions against the Taliban and persuading US allies to promote the use of sanctions.

The aforementioned legislation also argues against the recognition of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States if he is a member of the Taliban. He also advocates identifying areas where the United States can strengthen diplomatic, economic and defense cooperation with India to address the economic and security challenges posed by China, Russia and the Taliban in the region. Unhappy with the bill, Pakistani Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari said her country was being unfairly targeted for the alleged US failure in Afghanistan.

Once again, Pak will have to pay a heavy price for being an ally of the United States in its “war on terror” as a bill (see pp 25-26) is presented to the United States Senate following the withdrawal. chaos of the United States in Afghanistan followed by the collapse of The flight of ANA and Ashraf Ghani to the United Arab Emirates. https://t.co/PQFQyYkEN2

Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 28, 2021

Pakistan’s nefarious role in this war-torn nation was revealed in Panjshir where its army’s drones and helicopters helped the terror group capture the province of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. In addition, Faiz Hameed’s publicized visit to Kabul at the height of the Battle of Panjshir raised concerns about his country’s grip on the Taliban. Despite a backlash on September 8, Pakistan’s foreign ministry released a statement saying the Taliban’s new cabinet will ensure that the people’s urgent needs are met.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinked highlighted Pakistan’s duplicity during his testimony before the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on his country’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. . Noting that Pakistan is involved “in constantly covering its bets” on the future of Afghanistan, he observed: “This is about sheltering members of the Taliban, including the Haqqanis. and so there are a number of things that have come into play. He has a multiplicity of interests, some of which are in conflict, clearly in conflict with ours ”.

Returning to the defense of the Taliban, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world community to “strengthen” the new government in Afghanistan. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24, he warned that Afghanistan would become a haven for terrorist organizations if the world refused to provide aid to the war-torn country. Stressing the need to urge the Taliban to make sure they keep the promises they made after taking power in Afghanistan, he said it was in the interest of the people.

