Trump outraged over Afghan withdrawal at Senate hearing





Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last month was “developed with a child’s mind” as two of the top US military officers and the Secretary of Defense confirmed that President Biden had been advised to keep at least 2,500 forces in the country to prevent the Taliban from invading the Western-backed government.

“The botched and embarrassingly incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan had nothing to do with past administrations or things that happened ’20 years ago’ (other than we shouldn’t have been at Middle East first!) “Began the 45th President the first of three statements emailed from his Save America PAC. “The horrific ‘withdrawal’ was caused, in particular, because the military was pulled out in front of US citizens and $ 85 billion worth of the highest quality military equipment all over the world.

“This withdrawal was developed with a child’s mind, and only the Biden administration is responsible for it,” Trump added.

In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defended the withdrawal and argued that maintaining troops in Afghanistan beyond the end of August would have “greatly endangered our people. in our mission ”.

“Staying longer than we did would have made the situation even more dangerous for our people and would not have significantly changed the number of evacuees we could get out,” Austin said.

Biden claimed his hands were tied by a ceasefire agreement reached in February 2020 by the Trump administration. The former president and other members of his administration, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, argued that the ceasefire preserves an impasse in Afghanistan and keeps the Taliban alive locked up in its territory.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said staying past the withdrawal deadline would be “even more dangerous” for those involved.AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, Pool

“When I left power the Taliban were kept at bay, we had as long as we wanted, there was no reason to rush, no soldiers were killed or even shot for more. 18 months, and if they didn’t meet certain conditions, we would have hit them very hard, ”Trump insisted on Tuesday.“ But then Biden and [Gen. Mark] Milley pulled the army out in one of the dumbest military moves in history, and it all started. So sad for our Nation!

In a second statement, Trump turned his anger on Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after the top U.S. military commander admitted he was interviewed for three different books covering the last few weeks of the Trump administration.

Interviewed by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Milley revealed that he spoke with Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward for his book “Peril,” co-authored with journalist Robert Costa. Milley also confirmed that he spoke to Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig and the newspaper’s White House bureau chief Philip Rucker for their book “I Alone Can Fix It”, as well as the Wall Street Journal reporter. Michael Bender for his book “Frankly, We Won This Election.

“No wonder the withdrawal from Afghanistan was such a disaster,” Trump growled. “General” Milley spent all his time talking to these authors of bogus books. He’s not a soldier or a general, he’s a public relations officer. America will continue to lose with Milley and has awakened TV generals who are only looking to become stars!

A US military aircraft leaving Kabul, Afghanistan on August 30, 2021 ahead of the withdrawal deadline.Sra Taylor Crul / US Air / Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire

In a third statement, the former president contrasted Tuesday’s hearing with the ongoing investigation by a House panel into the events surrounding the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“Rather than the deselected January 6 political committee of radical left Democrats and aspiring Democrats (Warmonger Liz Cheney and Cryin Adam Kinzinger), Congress should set up a ‘Commission on the Disastrous Withdrawal from Afghanistan’ to figure out what did not work, why so many of our warriors were killed, and why so much money ($ 85 BILLION), in the form of weapons and military equipment, was left for the Taliban to use and sell to other countries, ”Trump said.

“This is definitely something that needs to be investigated further. Thirteen US HEROES dead, billions of dollars in equipment and hundreds of Americans still left in Afghanistan with the Taliban! he added.

Tuesday’s hearing was highlighted by the revelation that Milley and General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, had recommended that Biden maintain his forces in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 withdrawal deadline set by the House. White.

However, this suggestion was ignored by the Commander-in-Chief.

“I am required, and military commanders are obligated to give our best military advice,” Milley said at one point during the hearing. “But policymakers are not required to follow this advice. “

