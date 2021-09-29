Politics
When Jokowi approved 56 KPK employees to become ASN police
Liputan6.com, Jakarta – On the eve of the dismissal of 56 KPK employees, on September 30, 2021, the Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo intends to recruit those who do not pass the TWK to become Polri ASN. Later, Novel Cs will be assigned to Dittipikor, Bareskrim Polri.
“To meet the needs of the organization of the national police related to the development of the tasks of the criminal investigation unit of the national police, in particular of Dittipikor. There are additional tasks related to prevention efforts and other efforts that we need to do in order to oversee the Covid prevention program as well as the national economic recovery and other strategic policies, ”Listyo said in Papua on Tuesday ( 9/28/2021).
He said this plan was submitted to President Jokowi through a letter. And the head of the national police received a response letter to him from Jokowi on Monday, September 27, 2021 through the Secretary of State.
Listyo said that in principle, Jokowi approved the 56 KPK employees who did not pass the TWK to become ASN Polri.
“Of course, we were asked to coordinate with Menpan RB and BKN. Therefore, the process is underway and the mechanism is currently under discussion. To be able to recruit 56 people to become ASN Polri,” Listyo explained.
Listyo believes that KPK employees can improve the quality of police performance in the fight against corruption. Because they are considered experienced in the task.
“Because we see that this is related to the background and of course to the experience of corruption, of course it is very useful to strengthen the ranks of the organization that we are currently developing to strengthen the Polri organization”, a he declared.
At the same time, President Joko Widodo’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman estimated that the plan of the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit, to recruit 56 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) who did not pass the National Insight Test (TWK) as an ASN in the Bhayangkara Corps was a good solution.
He believed that the national police chief’s plan could solve the problem in a friendly, humane and dialogical manner.
“It’s a good effort to solve the problem in a deliberate, humanistic and dialogical way,” Fadjroel said in Jakarta on Tuesday (9/28/2021).
He added that President Jokowi has respected the decisions of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court regarding the controversy of the National Insight Test (TWK) employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
“The president also let the media know that he wished to respect decency in the administration of the state. He therefore respects what was decided by the Constitutional Court and what was decided by the Supreme Court regarding the problems facing the KPK, ”says Fadjroel.
He stressed that Jokowi understands that the KPK is an independent institution as well as Komnas HAM and the KPU which have the right to conduct activities in accordance with their powers granted by law.
“So the president, he said, I respect the decency in the constitution. So he respects the decisions taken by the MK as well as by the MA,” he concluded.
** #IngatPesanIbu
Wear a mask, wash your hands with soap, keep your distance, and avoid crowds.
Always take care of your health, do not get infected and take care of our family.
#sudahdivaksintetap 3m #vaksinmelindungikitasemua
|
Sources
2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/4670632/kala-jokowi-restui-56-pegawai-kpk-jadi-asn-polri
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]