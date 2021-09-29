When Jokowi approved 56 KPK employees to become ASN police

Liputan6.com, Jakarta – On the eve of the dismissal of 56 KPK employees, on September 30, 2021, the Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo intends to recruit those who do not pass the TWK to become Polri ASN. Later, Novel Cs will be assigned to Dittipikor, Bareskrim Polri.

“To meet the needs of the organization of the national police related to the development of the tasks of the criminal investigation unit of the national police, in particular of Dittipikor. There are additional tasks related to prevention efforts and other efforts that we need to do in order to oversee the Covid prevention program as well as the national economic recovery and other strategic policies, ”Listyo said in Papua on Tuesday ( 9/28/2021).

He said this plan was submitted to President Jokowi through a letter. And the head of the national police received a response letter to him from Jokowi on Monday, September 27, 2021 through the Secretary of State.

Listyo said that in principle, Jokowi approved the 56 KPK employees who did not pass the TWK to become ASN Polri.

“Of course, we were asked to coordinate with Menpan RB and BKN. Therefore, the process is underway and the mechanism is currently under discussion. To be able to recruit 56 people to become ASN Polri,” Listyo explained.

Listyo believes that KPK employees can improve the quality of police performance in the fight against corruption. Because they are considered experienced in the task.

“Because we see that this is related to the background and of course to the experience of corruption, of course it is very useful to strengthen the ranks of the organization that we are currently developing to strengthen the Polri organization”, a he declared.

At the same time, President Joko Widodo’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman estimated that the plan of the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit, to recruit 56 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) who did not pass the National Insight Test (TWK) as an ASN in the Bhayangkara Corps was a good solution.

He believed that the national police chief’s plan could solve the problem in a friendly, humane and dialogical manner.

“It’s a good effort to solve the problem in a deliberate, humanistic and dialogical way,” Fadjroel said in Jakarta on Tuesday (9/28/2021).

He added that President Jokowi has respected the decisions of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court regarding the controversy of the National Insight Test (TWK) employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

“The president also let the media know that he wished to respect decency in the administration of the state. He therefore respects what was decided by the Constitutional Court and what was decided by the Supreme Court regarding the problems facing the KPK, ”says Fadjroel.

He stressed that Jokowi understands that the KPK is an independent institution as well as Komnas HAM and the KPU which have the right to conduct activities in accordance with their powers granted by law.

“So the president, he said, I respect the decency in the constitution. So he respects the decisions taken by the MK as well as by the MA,” he concluded.

