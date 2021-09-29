CWI expresses condolences on the death of former colleague Imran Khan





Cricket West Indies (CWI) expressed condolences following the news of the death of former CWI Marketing and Communications Director Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Khan died of COVID-19 in his native Guyana. He contracted the virus earlier this month.

Khan first joined the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) as Media Officer for the West Indies Men’s Team and served in that role with distinction for five years. He left to pursue other interests, but joined the organization in 2012 in a management role.

For the second time he left West Indian cricket, this time to enter politics in Guyana where he served as chief information officer in the coalition government, which was defeated in the general elections of the last year.

At the time of his death, Khan was responsible for communications for the Alliance for Change (AFC), the opposition in Guyana.

Imran Khan is a former senior executive of Cricket West Indies. He loved cricket and he loved working with the Caribbean cricket media, which all held him in high regard and his work, said CWI President Ricky Skerritt. I had the opportunity to work with Imran while I was in charge of the West Indies team several years ago. I have found Imran to be a skilled professional and an efficient servant of West Indian cricket. “

Skeritt added that he continued to be a staunch supporter of the team even after leaving the CWI to return home to his native Guyana. I have had the privilege of being in contact with him ever since; his advice and wisdom were always welcome.

On behalf of everyone at CWI, I wish to send our sincere condolences to his wife and family. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

On his Facebook page on Saturday, Khan wrote: “By the grace and strength of God, I still struggle with this, but I feel lonely. I need more help and support. Please help me fight more. I can’t do it alone. . Thank you.”

Twenty-four hours later, he returned to Facebook. “Thank you for all your love, your prayers, your messages of encouragement and support,” he wrote. “I am overwhelmed beyond explanation and in a very good mood. Difficult to respond individually to everyone, but in time I will. Rest assured that I am struggling and there is no surrender. One love! ”

