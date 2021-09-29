The New York Times checks the Photoshopped image that called PM Modi as Earth’s last and best hope





Among the many messages circulating these days from WhatsApp groups, there is one that involves a New York Times on the front page with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The story stars Prime Minister Modi as the “last and best hope on earth”. The message, which appears to come from when the prime minister arrived in the United States for his official visit last week, called him the world’s most beloved and powerful leader. It turns out that New York Timesthe home page does not exist. The New York Times The PR team took to the microblogging site Twitter to clarify, “This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi.” The newspaper further said that sharing or spreading photoshopped images online only adds to the misinformation and uncertainty at a time when truthful and reliable journalism is most needed. Shortly after the New York Times Twitter post, social media erupted. Some Twitterati have called for an investigation to find who circulated the fake news to embarrass him and India around the world. Supporters of Congress were quick to cling to the Tweet and accused the prime minister and his party’s IT cell of creating international embarrassment. Some have even questioned the intention behind the New York Times give a clarification regarding a clear Photoshop job. Others laughed at the New York Times to verify the facts of a meme. And then there were those who seemed to have read behind the New York Times line that the fabricated image was “one of many in circulation” and came to the conclusion that the newspaper was rummaging through the BJP’s computer cell. Also Read: The Officer Who Led The 2016 Surgical Strike, Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retired) Last updated Sep 29, 2021, 8:09 AM IST

