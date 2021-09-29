Wapda postpones second green bond issue until FY23 – Newspaper





LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has postponed plans to float another green Eurobond to raise $ 500 million by March of next year, given various internal and external factors causing an increase interest rates.

The authority now plans to launch the bond in the next fiscal year (2022-2023) subject to the adequacy of the situation, Dawn has learned.

The local and international situation, especially as a result of the current situation in Afghanistan, has made the general environment impossible to raise funds by launching bonds in the international market, as this has led to an overvaluation or increase of interest rates on Eurobonds intended to raise funds for projects, Dawn Naveed Asghar, Wapdas finance member, told Dawn Naveed Asghar on Tuesday.

Decision taken in the face of rising interest rates on Eurobonds

The authority launched on May 27 its first Eurobond, namely the Indus bond for a period of 10 years to raise $ 500 million at a competitive interest rate of around 7.5pc after listing it. on the London Stock Exchange on May 24. The bond launch attracted a number of international investors who offered Wapda investments worth $ 3 billion, six times more than its needs through the Indus bond which was subsequently launched by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 31 at a ceremony held in Islamabad. Of the $ 2.2 billion required over the next five years ($ 1.1 billion in the first two years) for the construction of the Diamer Basha and Mohmand mega dams, the authority managed to raise $ 500 million through to the Indus bond as part of a plan to raise more funds through future bonds according to its financial needs.

The official said that the political situation in the country, the IMF program, the widening of the current account deficit, the increase in inflation and the fall of the rupee and other issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, have also led to an increase in interest rates on Eurobonds, specifically related to Pakistan.

At present, the interest rate has crossed 8pc and is gradually increasing. It is therefore preferable for us not to launch a new bond to raise $ 500 million this year as part of a medium or long term bond program. In addition, the funds we currently have are sufficient to cover our expenses on projects during this fiscal year, explained the member of Wapda.

Wapda’s first 10-year dollar-denominated green bond had been launched competitively priced at 7.5 percent, which the authority said was unprecedented given that Pakistan’s sovereign bond maturing in 2031 has a 7.375 percent coupon. We intend to go to market again next year for another Green Eurobond issue in line with our capital expenditure needs. Wapda has a government-approved diversified funding strategy and would use multiple channels including Eurobond, Export Credit Agencies and Sukuks, Mr. Asghar maintained.

Posted in Dawn, le 29 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1649049/wapda-delays-second-green-bond-issue-till-fy23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos