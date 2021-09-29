Boris Johnson insists on stabilizing oil crisis as he prepares to save Christmas

Troops will begin training to help deliver gasoline supplies as Boris Johnson has said he prepares to face potential problems until Christmas and beyond.

The prime minister said the situation at gas station forecourts was stabilizing as he urged motorists to go about their business normally.

A decision to put 150 military drivers on standby has been formally approved, meaning they can begin training when needed.

Another 150 fellow drivers are also ready to help with the military effort.

They are still on hold but can now start training now that they are approved, a government source said.

They will be kept in readiness and could be deployed in the coming days if necessary, sources said.

Officials from the business department and the defense ministry are working with the oil industry to determine where drivers will be best placed to provide support.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson tried to calm nerves over supply chain issues affecting businesses across the country.

We are now starting to see the situation improve, learning from the industry that the supply is coming back to the forecourt in the normal way.

And I really urge everyone to go about their business normally and refuel the normal way when you really need to and you know things are going to start to improve.

What we want to do is make sure we have all the preparations we need to make it through Christmas and beyond, not only in supplying gas stations, but in all parts of our chain. supply.

The British Retail Consortium last week warned the government that it had only 10 days to avoid major disruption over Christmas due to the shortage of truck drivers.

After days of chaos, with long lines for gasoline and dry stations, the prime minister said he understood the frustration drivers felt as they struggled to refuel.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of reducing the country to chaos by failing to cope with the fuel crisis.

The Labor leader said the trucking industry was more than frustrated with the lack of a clear plan from ministers to alleviate problems caused by the shortage of tanker drivers.







(Image: Jacob King / PA)



The government has reduced the country to chaos as we follow from crisis to crisis.

The government is not interested in it, he told BBC News.

This problem was foreseeable and predicted and the government absolutely failed to plan.

Mr Johnson has rejected calls for healthcare workers and other workers to have priority access to fuel, suggesting it was not necessary given the easing of the situation.

After the government announced that it would issue 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers to alleviate the shortages that led to the crisis, it also rejected requests to admit more foreign workers.

What I don’t think the people of this country want to do is fix all of our runaway immigration issues, he said.

His comments came after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps acknowledged that Brexit, which cut the supply of drivers to the EU, had been a factor in the crisis.

