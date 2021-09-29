In first known official communication, Taliban urges India to launch commercial flights

New Delhi: The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority, now under Taliban control, wrote to India’s Civil Aviation Authority to request permission for Afghan national carriers to resume scheduled commercial flights between the two countries .

The communication, a copy of which has been viewed by Thread, is on the letterhead of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Sources confirmed that this was the first known official communication from a government entity in Kabul to its counterpart in India since the Taliban took control in August.

India does not officially recognize the new Taliban regime, although initial contact was made in Qatar last month.

All commercial flights were halted on August 15, when the Taliban entered Kabul after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, resulting in the fall of the government. It was the culmination of a military blitz by militia, capturing almost every province in less than 10 days.

For two weeks, Kabul airport was the epicenter of evacuation flights, which came to a halt after the last US soldier left Afghan soil on August 31.

Dated September 7, the letter is signed by Acting Civil Aviation Minister Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada of the new Taliban administration. Akhunzada is one of 14 cabinet members who are listed under the UN Security Council sanctions regime. He had run the Ariana airline during the first Taliban regime.

As you are well aware, the Kabul airport was recently damaged and dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. Thanks to the technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the airport became operational again and a NOTAM in this regard issued on September 6, 2021, Akhunzada wrote to the director general of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India, Arun Kumar.

Akhunzada goes on to say: The intention of this letter is to keep the smooth movement of passengers between the two countries based on the signed MoU and our domestic carriers (Ariana Afghan Airline and Kam Air) aim to start their scheduled flights. . Therefore, the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority asks you to facilitate their commercial flights.

The civil aviation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is using its utmost confidence, he concluded.

Speaking from Kabul, Vice President (Commercial) Ariana Airlines Saleem Rahimi confirmed the authenticity of the letter to Thread. Yes, a letter has been sent to India regarding the restart of flights, ”he said, adding that there had been no response so far.

Our Delhi colleagues are working on it, ”he added.

Currently, regular international flights to and from Afghanistan are only operated from Iran and Pakistan. In addition, there have been special flights from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey and Ukraine.

Threadhas contacted the DGAC office for comment on the letter, but there has been no response so far.

Two weeks after the letter was sent to the DGAC, the Taliban’s foreign ministry issued a press release calling on all foreign governments to resume international flights from Kabul airport.

Qatar and Turkey had negotiated with the Taliban about handling operations at the airport. However, Turkey has so far refused to put its technical staff at the airport and only wanted to station forces for security. The Taliban have so far not given their consent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, added a new condition. In an interview with CBS News, he said Turkey will not help operate the airport until there is a inclusive government in Kabul.

The exploitation of flights, reiterate southern bloc officials, has no connection with the recognition and establishment of formal diplomatic relations with the Taliban government. However, no decision has been taken so far to allow Afghan airlines to resume flights to India, we learn.

India’s policy of allowing commercial flights for Afghan airlines is obsessively followed by Afghan nationals who arrived in India just before the fall of Kabul for a short stay for medical treatment. With no sign of flights to Kabul, desperation is growing among the roughly 1,000 Afghan citizens, many of whom come to their embassies daily for updates.

Azita Osmani, 22, a housewife from Mazar-e-Sharif, had come to Delhi in early August for treatment for herself and her parents. Her husband remained in Afghanistan, but her five-year-old daughter accompanied her.

Having planned to be in India for only 10 days, Osmani is strapped for cash. She now lives in a neighborhood park in Delhis Lajpat Nagar with another Afghan family. We sleep late so that we can suppress our hunger. Our dinner is offered by a neighboring family, ”she says.

Osmani nights are white. Do you think we can close our eyes at night in the park? Maybe I’ll get an hour or two of sleep when there is some light at 5 or 6 in the morning, ”she says.

She regularly visits the embassy, ​​asking them to push the Indian government to open flights or allow them to travel to third countries that still have transport links with Afghanistan.

Poor communication increases anxiety for stranded Afghans

Graphic designer Abdul Moez Popalzai arrived in Delhi on August 3 for his wife’s fertility treatment. It’s over and I want to go back. But the Afghan embassy tells us that India will not allow us to leave the country without permission, he said.

Several Afghan nationals The Cable spoke with also confirmed that the embassy had informed them that they would need an “exit permit”. They were told it would take them several more days to get it after the request.

I don’t want anything, nothing to eat or drink or a place to stay. I just want the Indian government to give us an exit clearance, Osmani said.

It seems however that poor communication may have increased the anxiety levels of stranded people, who are already under tremendous stress. TThe Afghan Embassy and the The Interior Ministry has confirmed Thread that Afghan nationals do not need government permission to leave India.

According to a senior Indian government official, Afghan nationals with valid visas can leave India at any time. They do not need an exit permit. Those whose visas have expired must apply for a visa extension by uploading documents to the eFRRO platform. They can leave after paying a financial penalty. If FRRO finds that their document is not adequate for an extension, then the case will go to MHA, said the official, who declined to be named.

While valid visa holders have been relieved to learn that there is no need for an Indian exit permit, the return trip still seems impossible. And as the days go by without flights resuming, even those with valid visas find that they cannot leave until their visa expires.

Desperate search for transit visas

Kabul resident Moeebullah Gardezi visited all Afghan neighbors’ embassies in Delhi, hoping to secure a visa for himself and his family including his father, brother, sister-in-law and infant nephew. I visited the embassies of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran. All refused to give a transit visa.

He also went to the Pakistani high commission, where he was asked to obtain a letter from the Afghan embassy.

Almost all stranded Afghan nationals requested this letter, to be submitted to the Pakistan High Commission. The Afghan embassy calls around 25 people every day to deliver letters. But, with around 1000 people, it will take forever to get one.

When contacted about whether Pakistan is issuing visas to Afghan nationals based in India, high commission spokesperson Jamil Baitu replied in the affirmative. We have granted over 50 visas to Afghans in the past month. Visas are granted on a case-by-case basis, he said.

But in the absence of direct flights between India and Pakistan and the equally restricted Wagah border crossings, most Afghan nationals plan to fly to Sharjah and then take a flight to Islamabad, where they can travel by. Afghanistan by air or by road.

Baitu noted that the high commission was also facilitating the transport of the mortal remains of Afghan nationals from India to Afghanistan via the Wagah border. Pakistani visas were granted to Afghans accompanying four corpses last week, and four more will be approved in about a week, he added.

Since Afghanistan was also financially cut off from the world after the Taliban takeover, Gardezi, a dried fruit trader, has survived on money his brother sent from Europe.

Likewise, the graphic designer Popalzai is also dependent on his relatives living abroad. But how long can we go on like this. Even they can’t send us money indefinitely? ” he says.

They are still one of the lucky ones. Most of the others like Osmani have now become virtually destitute. Most people have been here for a specific period of time, and now they’re stuck. Some had left their children at home to come here for 10 days. There are so many who can’t pay the rent or don’t have the money to eat, he says.

With no signs of restarting direct flights to Kabul, Osmani has placed his hopes in a Pakistani visa. But, she remains very worried about the delay because her Indian visa will expire in less than 20 days. I’m seriously considering killing myself in front of the embassy, ​​she said, her voice rising in despair.

I know my Afghan compatriots will help with the money for the tickets. But, when can we go back? How long can you live on the streets? Osmani asks.

Gardezi also hopes that the Indian government can help improve their situation in one way or another. We have always heard that relations between India and Afghanistan are not about governments, but about the Afghan people, he said.

If you know a friend or family member at risk of suicide, please contact them. The Suicide Prevention India Foundation maintains a list of phone numbersthey can call to speak with confidence. Icall, a consultancy service managed by TISS, hasmaintained a list of crowdsourced therapists Across the country. You can also take them to the nearest hospital.