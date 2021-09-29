Chinese foreign minister says AUKUS deal threatens regional stability





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the AUKUS security pact between the United States, Britain and Australia endangers regional peace, stability and international order. Key points: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also asked if Australia cares about improving relations

Its ambassador to the UK said no one can stop China’s progress and called for the rejection of the “colonial mentality”

AUKUS deal seen by China as an alliance to contain its rise Wang made the comments as he co-chaired the latest round of the high-level China-EU strategic dialogue alongside EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs. China has repeatedly denounced the new Indo-Pacific security alliance, which would provide Canberra with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. Wang’s comments came as Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying also asked if Australia cares about improving relations with China. “China has its own judgment as to whether Australia is truly sincere in improving and developing its relationship with China, or whether it says one thing while doing another behind the scenes, or even stabs in a way. blatant in the back, ”Ms. Hua said. Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ( Reuters: Tingshu Wang / File photo “We hope the Australian side […] take concrete measures to create the conditions for the restoration and improvement of relations between the two countries. “ Relations between the two countries have been strained over a number of issues outside of the submarine deal, including an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, a trade war and regional security. Chinese Ambassador to UK joins Shortly after Ms Hua’s remarks, the Chinese ambassador to London said foreign attempts to contain or besiege China would always fail and that the great powers should avoid colonial thinking that could lead to a confrontation with the Second. Mondial economy. The battle of the world superpowers China is a great power and demands to be treated as such. It is clearly not a democracy but that does not mean that its rise is not legitimate. So what do we do about it? Read more Ambassador Zheng Zeguang, speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Republic, said the Communist Party has driven out foreign oppressors and rebuilt China by lifting more than 770 million people out of poverty in half a century. “Attempts to contain or besiege China have never been successful in the past and will always be an empty dream in the future,” Zheng said. “No one can stop the Chinese people from making further progress.” He suggested that the great powers reject the “colonial mentality” and “other movements which lead to division or confrontation”. The United States and its allies are looking for ways to push back China’s growing power and influence, especially its military build-up, pressure on Taiwan, and deployments in the contested South China Sea. Xi will promote “patriotic” scientists On the same day, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he wanted to increase the talent pool of scientists and intellectuals in China who have “the right political inclination” and are imbued with patriotic sentiments to serve their nation, reported the Xinhua State News Agency. The Chinese president seeks to promote scientists who have patriotic feelings. ( Reuters: Tingshu Wang China aims to significantly increase its investment in research and development by 2025 and its ability to develop domestic talent by 2030, Xinhua reported, citing President Xi’s comments at a two-day conference in Beijing. Fostering intellectual talent, especially in the sciences, has become a more urgent priority for China as the United States increasingly closes its doors to Chinese students and scholars studying sensitive topics and restricts the export of technology and sharing ideas with its strategic rival. . “(We must) insist on the correct political inclination, continuously improve the work of intellectuals, inspire talented people to feel deep patriotism, go forward and serve the country,” Xi said. AP / Reuters Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. To concern Duration: 1 minute 37 seconds 1 m 37 s An overview of Australia’s nuclear submarine deal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-29/china-aukus-deal-australia-uk/100499122 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos