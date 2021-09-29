Biden and Harris remind Indian PM that Sword of Democracy is double-edged

Considering the state of the Indian media today, it is difficult to slice the Indo-American rhetoric at a distance of 10,000 kilometers and to gain an overview of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States. United and his meeting with President Biden.

So much has changed since Modi last visited America two years ago. India has changed, America has changed and the world has changed. Modi himself has had a makeover. It wasn’t the rowdy politician we’ve seen who electrified Madison Square Garden or performed a victory lap with Trump in Houston.

It’s been two sobering years. The Indian economy has collapsed and it can no longer attract investors to Silicon Valley. Make in India has passed out. The current rhetoric for a place in the global supply chain is not convincing.

Indians have gone through an unprecedented extent of suffering during the pandemic. The iconic images of the corpses shipwrecked on the banks of the Ganges have tarnished the Indian narrative.

Phenomenal transformation

America has also witnessed cataclysmic events that have shaken the very foundations of its democratic superstructure and exposed the deep cracks in its society and political system. There is extreme polarization. The transition path remains uncertain and could even fall to Trump by 2024 or someone of his ilk.

During this time, the world situation has changed dramatically. The general trends have accelerated mainly due to the pandemic, the rapid rise of China as a superpower, the decline of the Americas as a global hegemony and the consequent shift in the world order.

The unipolar moment has become a footnote in current history and there is an extremely high degree of volatility in the international system due to the reluctance of the United States to admit the inexorable shift in global power dynamics.

It is against such a dramatic backdrop that Modis’ return to the United States after a historic two-year hiatus must be assessed. It was a difficult visit for Modi. The most crucial aspect must have been how Biden rated him.

Biden is a much more experienced statesman than Modi, and his diplomatic background dates back almost half a century.

What made this occasion particularly difficult was that there was no room for hug diplomacy. Pictures aside, you can trap the victim in a tight circle of bonhomie and soften them up a bit before you sit down to speak harshly. But the coronavirus bans free hugs.

This meant that diplomacy had to be conducted in the traditional way: patient listening, exchange of views, explanations and discussions, search for consensus, etc. Indian establishment spin scholars claim the Modi-Biden bilateral lasted 90 minutes (which was, by the way, the exact length of Bidens’ phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jining on September 9).

But Biden is at a point in his hectic political career where he’ll roll up his sleeves and get down to business with just two world leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. He must conserve his energy at this age (79). Modi might not have been able to have talking points to engage Bidens’ attention span for 90 minutes. Almost nothing is happening in the US-Indian relationship.

More of the same

According to RT, Biden specifically advised Modi against answering questions from the US media, which he ironically noted is not as cooperative and well-mannered as the Indian media. As a result, only the document on the White House website titled Joint Statement by the American and Indian Leaders: A Partnership for Global Good, which is neither quite a joint statement nor the subject of a media briefing, but rather a declaratory nature of the kind that world leaders use to project their visionary vision when they have little to announce. as a concrete result of their talks.

So, we get more of the same Covid-19, public health, vaccine, climate change, United Nations reform, cybersecurity, space, etc. The only point where Biden seems to have waved to say something was about the United States. Indian defense ties.

Biden reaffirmed the strength of the defense relationship and unwavering commitment to India as a major defense partner through close defense engagements in information sharing, logistics sharing and military interactions, the strengthening of cooperation in advanced military technologies and the expansion of commitments in a multilateral framework, including with regional partners.

The reference to expanding commitments in a multilateral framework is worrying. Biden can create unpleasant surprises. French President Emmanuel Macron would know.

I know from personal experience and from my family the commitment of the Indian people to democracy and freedom, and to the work that can be done and can be done to imagine and then actually realize our vision of democratic principles and institutions, @VP to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/NRlPgjDyOQ – Peter Velz (@ PeterVelz46) September 23, 2021

The significance of the leaders’ joint statement is, of course, that the United States has been brilliantly successful in tying India to its cart against the Taliban government. It is to the credit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken that so soon after leaving Delhi in the process of canceling its $ 3 billion investments in Afghanistan, he got Foreign Minister Jaishankar timidly regains the American basket.

Basically, the two foreign ministers are in desperate need of each other’s company, facing total isolation in the region. But this Afghan journey is risky and can drag India into an even greater mess, once the United States shifts into high gear to deploy the geopolitical tools to destabilize regions neighboring Afghanistan. Consumed with a zero-sum mentality towards Pakistan and China, the Modi government has lost its sense of direction.

Oddly enough, the joint statement ignored the value-based India-US relationship. It says nothing about shared values ​​or India’s flourishing democracy. This is amazing, because Biden is the world champion for human rights and democracy and should have had nice words for Modis’ stewardship.

But then the Indian media quoted Biden stressed to Modi that the US-India partnership is about a shared responsibility to uphold democratic values ​​and the two countries’ shared commitment to diversity. Biden went on to recall that next week marks the anniversary of Gandhiji’s birth.

He stressed to Modi that the message of non-violence, respect and tolerance is perhaps more important than ever today. Biden made sure the Indian public would appreciate his empathy.

Democratic principles

The remarks came after Vice President Kamala Harris spoke publicly to Modi about the importance of democracy when she said: It is imperative that we stand up for democratic principles and institutions in our respective countries.

Admittedly, this visit to the United States ended on a very different note than Modis’ previous visits to the two US administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and Trump. Call it a rebuke, call it censorship, call it Modi distancing, the sharp message would have gone home.

The great irony is that during all this time democratic values ​​were meant to be the glue of the Indo-American relationship and more importantly, that they were, in ideological terms, the raison d’être of the Quad itself. The Modi government would not have negotiated that the sword of democracy is double-edged and can also come to haunt those who preach it cavalierly without practicing it themselves.

MP Bhadrakumar, who served as Indian Ambassador to Turkey and Uzbekistan, has been a diplomat for nearly three decades.

This article first appeared on Indian punch.