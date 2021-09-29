Australian journalist Jonathan Swan wins Emmy for viral interview with Donald Trump | Emmys 2021





Australian journalist Jonathan Swan won an Emmy Award for his widely acclaimed interview with Donald Trump in which he squarely verified the president’s misleading statements.

In August last year, the national political correspondent of the Axios news site made international headlines when he stubbornly but politely questioned the US president about his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

I am deeply honored to have won this award and grateful to the talented and generous team who helped make the interview a great piece of journalism, Swan told Guardian Australia after winning the Emmy award for an edited interview exceptional.

The swans ‘myriad of facial expressions during Axios’ interview on HBO also garnered attention on social media, launching a popular meme.

The 36-year-old asked Trump to go through his papers as he put him in the spotlight about the death toll in the United States.

Well, here the United States is lowest in a lot of categories, Trump said. Were lower than the world.

Swan: Lower than the world? Oh, you kill in proportion to the cases. I am talking about death as a proportion of the population.

‘You can’t do this’: Trump argues with reporter over video of Covid-19 death figures

Another part of the interview that was surprising was that Trump claimed he had done more to improve the lives of black people in the United States than the late civil rights leader John Lewis.

Ben Smith wrote in the New York Times that this was perhaps the best interview of the term for Mr. Trump.

Swan is a former Sydney Morning Herald reporter who moved to the United States in 2014, and is the son of ABC’s health editor, Dr Norman Swan.

Father and son have been covering the coronavirus for almost two years, albeit from different angles and from different parts of the world.

Norman and health reporter Tegan Taylor host the hugely popular Coronacast podcast on ABC.

Jonathan enjoyed early success in Australia, winning the prestigious Wallace Brown Young Director’s Award for Journalism in 2014 after a slew of scoops about the questionable use of taxpayer money by politicians, which led to an overhaul rules governing parliamentary fees and expenses. The judges praised his relentless determination.

The 42nd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards was announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in New York City on Tuesday night, US time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/sep/29/australian-journalist-jonathan-swan-wins-emmy-for-his-viral-interview-with-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos