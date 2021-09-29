Politics
The Assam siblings write to Prime Minister Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma after losing baby teeth. Viral story
Six-year-old Raeesa Rawza Ahmed and five-year-old Aryan Ahmed found themselves in quite a difficult situation because their teeth were not growing.
Two toddlers from Assam wrote a letter to PM Modi about their teeth.
Two toddlers from Guwahati, Assam, felt the urgent need to write to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about a serious concern. The concern is tooth loss and difficulty chewing their favorite food. Yes, you read that right! Six-year-old Raeesa Rawza Ahmed and five-year-old Aryan Ahmed found themselves in quite a difficult situation because their teeth were not growing. So they decided to go to the highest authorities about their problems. A Facebook post featuring letters from these two children goes viral.
The message, shared by Mukhtar Ahmed, the children’s uncle, is a pleasure to read. The letters scribbled by the two children mention PM Modi and CM Sarma and ask them to take the necessary measures. The letters also mention how they are unable to properly chew their favorite food.
To Himanta Biswa Sarma and Narendra Modi. From my niece Rawza (6 years old) and nephew Aryan (5 years old) NB Trust me I am not at home, I am on duty, my niece and nephew may have written alone. PS: Please take care of their teeth as they cannot chew their favorite food, the caption reads.
Looked:
The post was shared on September 25 and received a lot of love from netizens. The adorable way of asking for action on the serious matter left a lot of people smiling.
What do you think?
|
