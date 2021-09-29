How the Huawei affair raised fears of hostage diplomacy by China

The near simultaneous release of the two Canadians and the two Americans, according to some senior officials in Washington, was intended to pass this off as a political decision by the Biden administration, despite its protests and not the independent judgment of prosecutors who, according to the White House , was at stake. A senior administration official said it was in China’s best interest to make this look like a Cold War spy swap because it would go in the direction of the account that Ms. Meng was guilty of nothing but promoting Huawei’s business to the world.

(In the end, she agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement, which will ultimately result in the dropping of all charges, a subtlety that was lacking in the Chinese accounts, as well as any mention of her statement of facts.)

We cannot determine how the Chinese or others run their business there, Ms Psaki said on Monday. It’s a little different.

But Ms Mengs’ arrival in China also undermined Huawei’s long insistence that it is fully independent from the Chinese government and would never allow its networks to be controlled by government officials. When she landed, the event was covered live on state television and the buildings were lit in celebration. The Peoples Daily called it a glorious victory for the Chinese people that would pave the way for further victories. She spoke of her loyalty to the Communist Party and to a company operating under Chinese laws and guidelines.

In Washington, Huawei has long been at the center of American fears of technological dependence on Chinese companies. Both classified and unclassified studies have explored the extent to which it could use its control of global networks to redirect or stop Internet traffic. Documents released by Edward J. Snowden more than eight years ago have revealed a National Security Agency covert operation against Huawei, codenamed Shotgiant, to break into Huawei’s networks and understand Huawei’s ownership. business.

The Trump administration has attempted to stop the spread of Huawei networks by threatening to cut European nations off from U.S. intelligence. The Biden administration has attempted a softer approach, including striving to promote technologies that would offer American companies and those of their allies a competitive alternative. None of that changes with Ms Mengs’ release, officials insist, and they doubt China is now willing to engage with the United States on a range of other concerns, from cyber activity to trade disputes.