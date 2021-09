An olive branch – Journal

The acrimony that marred center-Sindh relations during the tenure of the PTI government is unlikely to be overcome with a single conciliatory statement, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a welcome opening worthy of his office.

If the Sindh government reciprocates, which it should, there may be a more substantial engagement on Karachi for the benefit of its long-suffering citizens. The prime minister extended the olive branch, so to speak, during the opening ceremony of the Karachi Circular Railway on Monday for which he made a one-day visit to the city. He said the federal and Sindh governments should put aside their political differences and work together for the good of the people of the metropolis, which in turn would benefit the province and the country. Emphasizing the central role of Karachi in the overall prosperity of Pakistan, he said: We cannot do anything without the full cooperation of the provincial government, and there are several things the provincial government cannot do without the federal government.

In a refreshing change from the past, Mr. Khan has given up on denouncing the Sindh government in its crude, out-of-the-box style. In addition, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, was present at the inauguration ceremony, unlike other recent visits by prime ministers to Karachi where he was ostensibly excluded from Mr. Khan’s commitments, even those relating to city ​​development projects.

Editorial: Obviously there is no love lost between PTI and PPP

Such an approach created suspicion within the already delicate Sindh about its place in the federal hierarchy for historical reasons that the center intended to rule the province by decree, thus undermining the spirit of the 18th Amendment. . The feud over the administration of three key hospitals in Karachi has still not been fully resolved and remains a bone of contention between the two sides. The different approaches of Sindh and the center to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in its early stages, have also led to friction which has unnecessarily politicized the issue.

There seems to be some awareness in Islamabad that a confrontational relationship with the province, whose main urban center generates the lion’s share of federal tax revenue, is a doomed strategy, especially with an economic crisis in its tracks. tomorrow. Also last year, after unprecedented monsoon rains and urban flooding in Karachi, Khan said he would work with the Sindh government to resolve the metropolis’ multiple problems.

However, this effort too accompanied by the announcement of a historic Rs1.1tr package for the city uprising has largely fallen victim to mutual dislike. The long-simmering atmosphere of mistrust will not easily dissipate, but it is high time for a more productive relationship to be established. Both sides must keep their lines of communication open, avoid impolitic rhetoric against each other, and work together to help Karachi realize its potential as the financial and industrial heart of a prosperous Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn, le 29 September 2021

