Going down to the sea, President Joko Widodo planted mangroves with the community of Batam





Jakarta (ANTARA) – After planting mangroves in Bengkalis, Riau (9/28/2021), President Joko Widodo continued his working visit to Batam, Riau Islands on the same day. The Minister of Environment and Forests (KLHK), Siti Nurbaya accompanied President Joko Widodo to the two sites. Located on Setokok Beach, Bulang District, Batam City, Riau Islands Province, to be specific in Sungai Besar Village, Tanjung Sinembah KPHL Unit II Batam Protected Forest Area, President Joko Widodo once again planted trees. mangroves with the surrounding community. The location is one of the locations of the Intensive National Mangrove Planting (PEN) economic stimulus activity in Riau Islands Province in 2021. At the time of planting, it was raining at the location of Setokok Beach. However, President Joko Widodo did not hesitate to go down and throw himself into the sea, to plant with the community. President Joko Widodo said on the occasion that Indonesia has an area of ​​mangrove forest with an area of ​​3.36 million hectares, or about 20 percent of the total mangrove forest in the world. “This means that we have a force in the potential of mangrove forests. However, the most important thing is to know how to maintain, how to take care, how to rehabilitate the damaged ones, so that our mangrove forests are really protected ”, declared the president. Joko Widodo. President Joko Widodo pointed out that by maintaining this mangrove forest, in addition to improving coastal ecosystems, it can also reduce the abrasion of seawater. In addition, the most important is that the habitat around mangroves are also well maintained. According to him, mangrove forests significantly reduce existing carbon emissions, compared to tropical terrestrial forests. “As a country that has one of the largest mangrove forests in the world, we are obligated to maintain it. Either way, it is Indonesia’s strength,” President Joko said. Widodo. Meanwhile, Minister Siti explained that the mangrove forest area is capable of storing carbon (carbon sink) up to 4 to 5 times more than tropical terrestrial forests, especially the content of its soil (blanket). “Thus, in order to support the acceleration of the NDC (Nationally determined contribution) Mangroves make a major contribution to the absorption of carbon emissions, such as Indonesia’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, ”said Minister Siti. The activities of the PEN PKPM in the Riau Islands province have been carried out since 2020 over an area of ​​743 hectares. This activity involved 38 groups of farmers who absorbed 51,460 working days (HOK) and planted 2,698,500 propagule seeds. Meanwhile, in the PKPM PEN 2021 activity, mangrove planting was carried out on a total area of ​​2,700 hectares, involving 107 groups of farmers with an employment of 173,983 HOK and the planting of 8,319,400 seeds and propagule plants. The mangrove plantation at the location of Kampung Sungai Besar, Setokok village, Bulang district, Batam town covering an area of ​​15 hectares, aims to control coastal abrasion and support coastal ecotourism which should play a role. important in supporting the economic life of local communities. In addition, the rehabilitation of mangroves through the PEN mechanism aims to provide an economic stimulus to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Head of Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency Hartono Prawiraatmaja, Governor of the Islands Riau Ansar Ahmad and Mayor of Batam Muhammad Rudi also accompanied the president in the activity. Pewarta: PR feed

