



This has been a fundamental feature of the debate in Australia since day one of cause-and-effect hijacking, Falinski says. The mistake made in the past is that these kinds of complaints have been allowed without scrutiny. I think it’s important now for people to stand up and say, listen, there’s no relation between that and the thing you’re arguing about. Drivers line up for fuel at a gas station in London on Tuesday. Long lines of vehicles have formed at many service stations across Britain since Friday, causing traffic jams on busy roads. Credit:PA The transport crisis is likely to subside over the next few weeks, but the most serious problem is soaring natural gas prices. Unlike Australia, where gas is a fraction of the overall energy mix, in Britain it is almost 40 percent. About 85% of homes use gas central heating. Industry group Oil and Gas UK says wholesale prices have risen 250% since January and 70% since August alone.

But market forces and not the government’s climate policy are primarily to blame. Rising global demand driven by the post-lockdown recovery, declining supply from Russia, fierce auctions for liquefied natural gas by Asia, and Europe’s cold winter 2020-21 have put real pressure on reserves and supply. A fire affecting a key submarine cable used to import electricity from France did not help matters. Loading The UK has not helped itself by storing much less gas than other countries in Europe. However, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, head of energy policy, believes this to be a red herring. There is no way that a storage in the world will mitigate a quadruple in the price of gas in four months, as we have seen, he told MPs. The answer to that is to get more diverse sources of supply, more diverse sources of electricity, through non-carbon sources. In another complication, there was a lack of wind to power thousands of wind turbines in the North Sea, just when gas shortages meant renewables were badly needed. This is not ideal, but far from the root cause of the price hikes that are causing so much grief to voters.

This honor is based on the increasing difficulty of importing scarce supplies. And if that doesn't argue for a carefully managed increase in national renewable energy capacity and storage and not a decrease as Canavan and others like to argue, what will?

