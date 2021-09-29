Pangdam I BB and Danrem 033 / WP with FKPD Kepri welcoming the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Batam City





Batam (KEPRI) –Pangdam I Bukit Barisan Major General TNI Hassanudin, Commander Korem (Danrem) 033 / WP Brigadier General Jimmy Ramoz Manalu, S. Hub., Int with Governor of the Islands Riau Ansar Ahmad, Pangkogabwilhan I Admiral TNI Muhammad Ali, Chief Inspector General Riau Islands Police Officer Pol Aris Budiman warmly welcomed the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the city of Batam, Riau Islands (Kepri) province on Tuesday (09/28/2021) yesterday. President Joko Widodo was seen accompanied by Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno in the entourage of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. After being received directly into the VIP waiting room at Hang Nadim Airport, President Joko Widodo using the RI 1 presidential vehicle immediately moved to the event venue in Setokok Barelang, Batam. The arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo this time in Batam City, in the Riau Islands province, to plant mangroves. The mangrove forest itself is one of the forest ecosystems with groups of plants that can live in areas with high salt content. As a rule, these forests are dominated by woody plants and grow along the coasts and subtropics. The main function of mangrove forests is to prevent abrasion or erosion of beaches by ocean waves. Besides improving the ecosystem on the coast, this mangrove can also reduce abrasion from seawater. And most importantly, the habitat around the mangroves is also well maintained. We must maintain this, because no matter how strong Indonesia is, President Joko Widodo explained on the spot. In addition, mangrove forests also have several attachments and contributions to human flourishing, both in the provision of food, shelter or health. For this reason, it is very important to conserve mangrove forests to save the ecosystem. Indonesia has the world’s largest mangrove forest, 3.36 million hectares (ha), which is about 20 percent of the world’s total mangrove forest. “That is to say, we have a force in the jurisdiction of mangrove forests,” President Jokowi said in a press release on Setokok Island. The state of the mangrove ecosystem of Setokok Island is a spawning, feeding and feeding ground for various types of shrimp and fish as well as a source of income for fishermen. This mangrove rehabilitation activity on Setokok Island, covering an area of ​​15 hectares (ha) with 1,177 HOK (Workers’ Day) involving the Setokok Mandiri Group community composed of 36 people in the implementation of the activity 2021 acceleration of the rehabilitation of mangroves. On this occasion, President Jokowi and the community planted mangroves of the species Rhizophora sp, also known as mangroves. A total of 49,500 mangrove seedlings planted by the President of the Republic of Indonesia. (Penrem 033 / WP).

