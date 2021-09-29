PM Imran today convenes parliamentary meeting of PTI – Pakistan party





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of the ruling party’s parliamentary group in Parliament on Wednesday (today) after the government failed on Tuesday to ensure quorum in the National Assembly for the seventh day in a row .

Sources told Dawn that the ruling Pakistan Chief Whip Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Malik Aamir Dogar texted all MPs on the treasury benches to attend the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Minister at 2 p.m. in the committee room. No.2 ahead of the start of the National Assembly session on Wednesday as the government planned to present motions sending electoral reform bills back to the joint sitting of parliament for a vote.

Motions asking for the approval of the chamber to send back the Elections Bill (Amendment) of 2021 and the Elections Bill (Second Amendment) of 2021, which had already been passed by the National Assembly but no could not be approved by the Senate, the joint session of parliament was on the agenda of the National Assembly when the lower house began its session on September 17.

Government can bring forward motions on NA ballot reform bills for the vote

Both motions were later withdrawn from the agenda when, amid a raging controversy over governments’ plans to rush through two contentious election-related bills providing for the introduction of voting machines electronic voting (MVE) and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, the government and the opposition agreed to form a parliamentary committee to discuss electoral reforms.

However, in the assemblies sitting on September 22, the opposition blocked the government’s proposal to table a motion authorizing the president to form a parliamentary committee on electoral reforms, calling it controversial and inconsistent with the agreement reached between the opposition and members of the Treasury during a meeting with the speaker held a day earlier.

Shazia Marri of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) intercepted the Prime Minister’s Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan when he began to read the motion and asked President Asad Qaiser to allow him to see his text before it was presented to the House for approval.

Later, PPP Syed Naveed Qamar said they opposed the motion because it was not in line with the deal with the government. He said it was agreed that the committee would be formed to discuss electoral reforms and not the controversial electoral amendment bill regarding the use of electronic voting machines, as mentioned in the motion that Mr. Babar was about to present.

Earlier, Vice President Qasim Suri adjourned the assembly session until Wednesday evening after opposition lawmakers again signaled the lack of quorum.

Interestingly, Mr Suri ignored opposition members who pointed out the quorum, but it was Prime Minister’s adviser Babar Awan who told the president that under the constitution he could not continue. to lead the company after having underlined the quorum. The Vice President then ordered a count and, as usual, found it insufficient.

The quorum has haunted the National Assembly for some time, but since the start of the fourth parliamentary year last month, the issue has grown serious and has taken the form of a chronic problem.

Posted in Dawn, le 29 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1649033/pm-imran-convenes-ptis-parliamentary-party-meeting-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos