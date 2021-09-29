Rahul Gandhi | Rahul digs into PM Modi’s “ghar mein ghuske marenge” remark after Chinese soldiers transgress in U’khand





Rahul Gandhi called on Prime Minister Modis to notice another jumla Highlights Chinese troops damaged Indian infrastructure and left They wandered around Barahiti for about 3 hours No official comment on the Chinese transgression yet New Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2019 remark in a stern message to Pakistan; he had asserted that it was the principle of his government to strike the enemies within their territory. The background behind Rahul’s blow to the prime minister is the transgression of more than 100 Chinese soldiers in the Barahiti area of ​​Uttarakhand last month. In a tweet, the Wayanad MP called Prime Minister Modi’s “ghar me ghuske marenge” statement “jumla” and said the reality was exactly the opposite. About 100 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers crossed the Real Line of Control (LAC) in the Barahiti area of ​​Uttarakhand last month on August 30 and returned after spending a few hours there. . According to a report in Economic Times, PLA soldiers entered at least 5 kilometers inside Indian territory. The report further states that they arrived on 55 horses, damaged Indian infrastructure and left. It comes at a time when Beijing and New Delhi are stuck in a stalemate in a number of parts of eastern Ladakh, despite both sides completing their disengagement in two sensitive locations. Several reports said that China has significantly accelerated the development of its infrastructure along the LAC in the sector. The border standoff between neighbors with nuclear weapons erupted on May 5 last year in eastern Ladakh following a violent clash in Galwan. After the clash, both sides quickly stepped up their deployment, sending tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons. After holding several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra region last month. Earlier in February, the two sides agreed to withdraw their troops and weapons from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong. However, despite the disengagement, approximately 50,000 to 60,000 troops currently remain deployed on both sides of the ALC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/article/rahul-takes-dig-at-pm-modi-s-ghar-mein-ghuske-marenge-remark-after-chinese-soldiers-transgress-into-u-khand/818080 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos