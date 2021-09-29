Jokowi pocketed the names of the candidates for the post of commander-in-chief, will he choose Andika or Yudo Margono?





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has not yet delivered a letter to the DPR regarding the name of the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI to replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who will retire at the end of November 2021. However, it is reported that the draft presidential letter (Surpres) is ready and just waiting to be sent to the DPR. This is what a Tribunnews source told the Palace. Currently, two names will replace Hadi Tjahjanto, namely Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General Andika Perkasa and Navy Chief of Staff (KSAL) Admiral Yudo Margono. The commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, will retire on November 8, 2021. According to presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman, the name of the candidate to replace the TNI commander is the prerogative of President Jokowi. “This is part of its prerogatives. So what we know is that there is a point when the Panglima will end its mandate. And procedurally, of course there will be replacements. Regarding the process, it is really in the hands of the President. Joko Widodo, “Fadjroel told the presidential palace complex. , Jakarta, Tuesday (9/28/2021). Read also : Asked about his willingness to become commander of the TNI, KSAL Yudo Margono: If you are not ready, throw the sea Regarding the date of dispatch of the president’s letter, Fadjroel admitted that he had not received any information on this subject. He requested that this matter be resubmitted to the Secretary of State. Read also : The chances of General Andika becoming commander of the TNI diminish over time? Here is the observer’s point of view “Until today, we have not received any information regarding the President’s letter. In our opinion, this is the authority of the Ministry of the State Secretariat,” he said. However, he said the president would obey the procedures and rules that apply to the process of replacing the TNI commander. Read also : Change of commander of the TNI and entry of the PAN into the government coalition, will Jokowi reshuffle the government?

