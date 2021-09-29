Random NYT ‘Fact Check’ Meme With Transformed Image of Prime Minister Modi, Congressional Supporters Celebrate As Massive Victory





A random morphed meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the front page of an American daily has been around social media since returning from the White House. The satirical image with glaring errors portrays PM Modi on the front page of the New York Times with the headline Last, Best Hope of Earth and Worlds Most Beloved and Powerful Leader Is Here to Bless Us, as the subtitle. The New York Times has now verified the image and has even distanced itself from a meme praising India’s prime minister. This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi, they said in a Tweet. This is a fully fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi. All of our factual reports on Narendra Modi can be found at:https://t.co/ShYn4qW4nT pic.twitter.com/gsY7AlNFna NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 28, 2021 Sharing or spreading photoshopped images online only adds to the misinformation and uncertainty, at a time when truthful and trustworthy journalism is most needed, read their clarification below. The post also shared a link where one can access the articles they wrote on PM Modi. As usual, most of them were articles painting a dark and morbid picture of India. A quick glance at the bound page and one can see why the post quickly checked out a random meme calling out PM Modi Earth’s Best Hope. Ironically, the meme hasn’t even been seen by many on social media until some so-called “fact checkers” start to verify it. New York Times factual reports on PM Modi Congress picks up random meme to accuse BJP supporters On the other hand, congressional social media warriors accused supporters of the Bhartiya Janta party of circulating the false image to flatter the leader. However, it is imperative to note that the image was widely disseminated by supporters of Congress themselves. @NY Times Hey @NY Times Thank you for printing the article on the World’s Most Feku Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, The Pride of Bhakts. pic.twitter.com/xRnTdCqv3x Manoj Kamal Maroti Maske (@ 007_mmaske) September 26, 2021 To avoid public outrage, the Modis government and its party, the BJP, social media cells created fake news from the main US newspaper, the New York Times, Modi showed on its cover page, @NY Times @RanaAyyub https://t.co/BX4bmWjkv9 Shayan Shah (@Shayansha_) September 28, 2021 They are now celebrating the New York Times clarification calling it the defeat of BJP IT Cells. “It must hurt! The BJP computer cell spread false news. The NYT doesn’t just deny it, they provide a link to all of their recent Modi news, most of which is not flattering! The saying in Hindi – Aa Bail Mujhe Maar! One social media user tweeted. It must hurt ! The BJP computer cell spread false news. The NYT doesn’t just deny it, they provide a link to all of their recent Modi news, most of which is not flattering! The saying in Hindi – Aa Bail Mujhe Maar! https://t.co/8pO0zFNQ7F Sir (@SirKazamJeevi) September 29, 2021 Low IQ congressional supporters don’t seem to understand why the BJP’s IT cell would create a meme that made fun of Prime Minister Modi. Prior to the American daily, the meme was “verified” by Scroll, Quint, and Boom Live in India. It should be noted here that a look at the meme is enough to say that it has been transformed and that it is a satirical view of the PM. Among the barrage of transformed images and memes that flood social media every day, it’s one guess why so-called “fact-checkers” tried to dismiss a meme that was so blatantly transformed.

