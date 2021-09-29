Department players, officials remain worried





KARACHI: It is not yet clear whether the departments will shut down their sports teams and divert their funding to regional teams on instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The real image will be known after two months. I can’t say at this point that the departmental teams are being removed, an official from the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination (IPC), involved in the case, told The News.

A few days ago, the IPC ministry sent a letter to a handful of departments, saying: Stop funding departmental sports teams from various government agencies, corporations and autonomous bodies and instead these funds can be used for the promotion of regional sports teams.

In order to implement the direction of the Honorable Prime Minister, you are therefore invited to prepare a practical transition plan to divert funding from departmental teams to regional teams within a period of two months which should be implemented within a period of two months. six months from March 1, 2022, the letter says.

WAPDA, PIA, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Railways, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), FBR and IG Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK received the letter.

The official said: We made it clear in the letter that within two months they should prepare a roadmap and all these details will be submitted to the Prime Minister. And after that, the picture will become clear.

But the official’s body language indicated that the athletes, employed in the various departments, could face difficult times in the future when it comes to their job security.

It is also possible that departments will be allowed in the future to offer contracts to players which will be renewable based on their physical form and performance. The prime minister wants ministries to support regional sides, but ministerial sources believe it will be difficult for them to do so.

Why should we support the regional sides? The provinces have a huge sports budget and they can develop their own sports if they wish, a departmental source told this correspondent.

It was learned that a few other departments, including KRL, SSGC and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), are expected to receive similar instructions.

The armed forces did not receive the letter because they are not recruiting on the basis of sports quotas, the official said.

This correspondent drew his attention to the fact that the military had hired some prominent Pakistani players on a contract basis. He did not answer.

The official said that WAPDA has 2,200 players and 66 teams in different sports disciplines. How many of them are active? he said.

The official was of the opinion that barely 100 WAPDA players play for Pakistan in the international circuit.

When this correspondent pointed out that WAPDA needs more than 100 players to keep its senior football teams and a few age groups, the official said that was a lot and that they should not have so many people to football only.

Under the AFC Club Licensing regulations, a club which in the case of Pakistan is mainly made up of departments which should adopt the AFC regulations, will have to retain its senior teams and youth teams in accordance with the following regulations .

a) At least two teams of young people of different age groups in the 15 to 21 age group;

(b) At least one team of young people aged 10 to 14;

(c) At least one team under 10 years old.

Each youth team, with the exception of those under 10, must participate in competitions or official programs contested at national, regional or local level and recognized by the AFC member association.

The Prime Minister intends to apply the cricket formula to other sports as well. According to sources from the federation, if the departmental teams were abolished, it would pose a huge problem for them to find players capable of competing at the international level.

You know, most of the poor take up sports as a profession. It is because of the charm of work that young people come to sport. If there are no jobs and the departmental teams are cut, then even parents will not allow their children to adopt sports. The corporate sector is not interested in Olympic sports and the prime minister should not abolish departmental teams, a senior official from an influential federation told The News.

Imran Khan brings a European model but it will not work here in Pakistan. The big problem is that the federal government cannot even force the provinces to promote sport.

