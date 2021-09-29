Virginia gubernatorial candidates compete for racial education, vaccination warrants, Trump





In their last debate ahead of the November gubernatorial election in Virginia, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin accused each other of being dishonest and dangerous for a Commonwealth they described as heading for disaster. if the other won.

“Terry, I just can’t figure out how you can lie so comfortably to everyone,” Youngkin said at one point.

McAuliffe replied, “That’s what you’ve been doing all night, buddy.”

McAuliffe and Youngkin clashed over the coronavirus pandemic, abortion rights, and former President Donald Trump.

They became entangled several times over the course of an hour in a forum moderated by NBC News’ Chuck Todd, offering divergent views on transgender rights and how schools should teach the history of systemic racism in a state that housed the capital of a confederation. Both issues have become flashpoints for the Conservatives.

“Teaching our children about racism in our schools is a real challenge,” said Youngkin, echoing concerns of national conservatives about teaching systemic racism often misinterpreted as a critical theory of race. “I think we recognize that Virginia and America have awful chapters. We also have awesome chapters. We need to teach our kids the real history.

“We need to teach our children to come together and have dreams that they can aspire to and achieve,” he continued. “We don’t need to teach our children to see everything through the lens of race and then pit them against each other so that their dreams are, in effect, stolen from them.”

Youngkin also attacked McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, for doing an about-face on the removal of Confederate statues in Virginia. McAuliffe opposed their removal until after the murderous 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

At another point, McAuliffe said he didn’t want parents to exclude certain things they didn’t like in schools. “I don’t think parents should tell schools what to teach,” he said. “You know, I’m really sick of everyone accusing the teachers. I love our teachers.”

At the start of the debate, McAuliffe wasted no time hitting Youngkin for opposing the Covid-19 vaccination warrants, which have become the central theme of McAuliffe’s campaign in recent weeks as polls show that the majority of Virginians support the requirements for vaccinations and masks in schools and health facilities. .

Youngkin said he wanted everyone to get vaccinated and he had been vaccinated himself, but was concerned that requiring vaccination of healthcare workers, for example, would do take some of them out of the workforce when health workers are needed most.

He accused McAuliffe of flip-flopping on vaccination warrants for political reasons, saying they shared the same stance on warrants until recently.

“For political reasons he must have seen a poll somewhere, he completely changed his mind,” Youngkin said.

McAuliffe, repeating a favorite line, called Youngkin an “aspiring Trump” who “said one thing on right-wing radio, then another here.”

To underscore his point, he pointed to Conservative commentator Bill Kristol, a vocal critic of Trump, who backed McAuliffe last month.

Youngkin, a Harvard Business School graduate and former CEO of private equity giant Carlyle Group, hails from the moderate business wing of the GOP. But he courted Trump supporters to help him win his party’s nomination and train Conservative voters in the general election.

Youngkin has also taken a clearer stance on the 2020 election that puts him at odds with Trump. “There was no material fraud, and I think the election was clearly fair,” he said.

Youngkin parried McAuliffe’s efforts to paint him as a Trump clone with a joke.

“Terry, you just made the people of Las Vegas a lot of money,” Youngkin said after McAuliffe mentioned Trump’s endorsement. “There’s an over / under tonight on how many times you’re going to say ‘Donald Trump’, and it was 10, and you just walked through it.”

When asked if he would back Trump in 2024 if he attempted another White House run, Youngkin declined to encourage him to run or express his enthusiasm for the idea. “If he is the Republican candidate, I will support him,” Youngkin said.

Abortion rights dominated a first part of the debate. McAuliffe argued directly to the women of Virginia that he was “a brick wall” on such issues during his first term as governor and said restrictive laws would hamper economic development.

“Glenn Youngkin is on the extreme,” McAuliffe said. “And I can tell you this: Businesses are not going to come to a state where they put up walls around their state.”

Youngkin repeated a line from the previous debate, accusing McAuliffe of wanting to be “the abortion governor,” while posing as a “pro-life” candidate for a so-called pain threshold bill. Congress that would ban second trimester abortions. He stressed that he supported exceptions in cases of rape and incest and when a woman’s life is in danger.

Virginia’s off-year governors’ campaigns are often seen as a measure of the political climate a year after a presidential election and before midterms and as a referendum on the party in the White House.

A single state law prohibits Virginia governors from serving consecutive terms, paving the way for McAuliffe’s attempted return four years after he left office. Democrats and Republicans are treating it like a close race. A Monmouth University poll this week found McAuliffe leading Youngkin by 5 percentage points among registered voters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/virginia-gubernatorial-candidates-spar-over-race-education-vaccine-mandates-trump-n1280287 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos