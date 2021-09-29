IPW appreciates Jokowi and supports the National Police Chief in recruiting 56 KPK employees to become ASN of the National Police





Jakarta – IPW support stage Chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo which plans to recruit 56 former KPK employees who did not pass the TWK to become Polri ASN. IPW also thanks President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for blessing Sigit’s intention. “IPW considers the efforts of the National Police Chief to be good intentions that must be supported,” IPW President Sugeng Teguh Santoso told reporters on Wednesday (9/29/2021). Sugeng said that IPW supports the measures taken by the National Police Chief to accept 56 former KPK employees who were fired by the KPK to become Polri ASN employees. However, there are obstacles if this good intention is to be realized. According to Sugeng, the problem lies in the laws and regulations, namely the Criminal Procedure Code and Law No. 2 of 2002 on the National Police. “The problem is whether the laws and regulations, namely the Code of Criminal Procedure and Law No. 2 of 2002 on the police allow them to exercise the functions of investigator or investigator of corruption within the the National Police, because these regulations clearly stipulate that the investigators are members of the National Police, not the ASN “, he explained. “If placed as an ASN in the field of corruption prevention which leads socialization, campaigns and gets involved in the strategic plan of the National Police in the field of the fight against corruption, this could be possible”, he continued. According to Sugeng, Sigit installed a body in the plan to accommodate former KPK employees. According to him, the head of the national police was following up on President Jokowi’s statement that former KPK employees who had failed the TWK should not be fired. Sugeng himself appreciated the blessing given by Jokowi to Sigit. He said IPW saw the national police chief interpret the president’s statement so that 56 former KPK employees were not fired as a term that must be followed by a proposal to accept them all as Polri ASN. “IPW appreciates this step (Jokowi’s support for the national police chief) because the right to work is a human right,” he said. Read on the next page the basic rules of Jokowi to allow the head of the national police …

