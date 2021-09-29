Johnson from UK says grieving COVID will have role in investigation





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appoint a chairman of the planned public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic this year and bereaved families will have a role to play in the proceedings

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would appoint a chairman for the planned public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic this year and that bereaved families will have a role to play in the proceedings. Following a very emotional meeting with the COVID-19 Bereved Families for Justice group, Johnson said the experiences of those who suffered loss during the pandemic will be an important part of the public inquiry. And obviously there is very little I can say to alleviate their own suffering, ”he said. But what I said was that we were determined to make the grieving experience something that we take into account. The event, which took place over a year after the Prime Minister promised to meet with the mourners, lasted just over an hour and took place outside at the request of the families . Five members of the group, including co-founder Jo Goodman, spoke about how their loved ones caught the virus and died. They confirmed Johnson told them they would have a say in who is appointed to chair the investigation. While we wished this reunion had taken place a long time ago, we are delighted that the Prime Minister has finally chosen to engage with us and has explicitly recognized the importance of ensuring that bereaved families are at the heart of the lessons of the pandemic, ”says the group. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, which has around 4,000 members, has called for a public inquiry into governments’ handling of the pandemic so that lessons can be learned to limit future deaths from the virus. He criticized Johnson and his Tory government for the lack of protective gear for health workers, delaying blockages for too long and having an overly lax travel policy. After months of back door calls, Johnson confirmed in May that a public inquiry would start hearing evidence next year. However, bereaved families think it is too late. The group said “we see no reason why preparations for the investigation cannot begin now, especially as nearly 1,000 people are still losing their lives every week. The UK, which recorded 167 more virus-related deaths on Tuesday, has the second-largest death toll in Europe after Russia during the pandemic, with nearly 136,500 confirmed deaths. At the meeting, the group said Johnson had indicated that the National COVID Memorial Wall across from Parliament was a good candidate to be a permanent memorial to those who died during the pandemic. The wall is already decorated with more than 150,000 red hearts, each representing a lost life. At the start of the pandemic, there were very few tests for the virus. Johnson visited the wall in April, an experience the group described as very moving. Follow all PA pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

