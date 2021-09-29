Vaccines, abortion and Trump dominate Virginia governor’s latest debate





ALEXANDRIA, VA. Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe (R) and Glenn Youngkin (R) took part in a controversial final debate on Tuesday night, which was largely dominated by topics such as abortion, vaccination warrants and the Former President Trump Donald Trump Vaccines, Abortion Trump Dominates Final Debate Virginia Governor Yellen Scolds GOP As Debt Default Countdown Begins Overnight Defense and National Security Presented by Gen. AM Senators slam officials of the Pentagon PLUS.

McAuliffe continued his strategy of tying Youngkin to Trump, claiming the Republican is bought and paid for by the former president.

But Youngkin hit back against the attack, saying Trump was not on the ballot this year.

There are several times tonight how many times you are going to say Donald Trump. And it was 10, and you just got out of it, Youngkin said. Let’s leave Terry McAuliffe versus Glenn Youngkin, and let the voters of Virginia decide who they want their next governor to be.

Youngkin, who was endorsed by Trump after winning the Virginia GOP convention in May, said he would back Trump if he was the candidate in 2024.

Who knows who will run for president in 2024, Youngkin said at the request of moderator Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David Todd Vaccines, abortion, Trump dominate Virginia governor’s final debate Virginia governor’s debate interrupted by third-party candidate Les lawmakers are preparing for the spending bill, infrastructure votes PLUS. If he is the Republican candidate, I will support him.

McAuliffe attacked Youngkin from the start on vaccination warrants, stressing his own position that they are needed to stop the spread of the coronavirus and calling it his top priority.

“I am running against a candidate who has actually spread anti-vax rhetoric in the Commonwealth,” McAuliffe said in his open remarks.

Youngkin argued that getting the vaccine should be a personal decision, but he strongly supports it.

While defending his position, the Republican accused McAuliffe of working to make life difficult for essential workers through vaccination warrants.

He wants employers to fire employees who don’t get the vaccine, Youngkin said. “We need these healthcare workers. We need people at work, not making their lives difficult. This is no way to serve Virginians.”

Both candidates have sought to portray themselves as extremes on abortion as the national battle over the future legality of the procedure rages on.

McAuliffe continued to stress his stance on abortion rights, saying he was a brick wall defending women’s health care and procedure. Youngkin also tried to go on the offensive with the issue, calling McAuliffe the most extreme abortion candidate.

In addition, the two candidates were interviewed on a number of other issues, including education, crime and the economy.

The debate focused largely on Virginia, but the candidates weighed in on the ongoing legislative battle unfolding on Capitol Hill. McAuliffe sided with the moderate Democrats when asked about the price of the $ 3.5 trillion spending bill, saying he thought it was too high. Youngkin said he believes there is a bright future in the separate bipartisan infrastructure bill.

I look forward to those funds coming to Virginia and putting them to work, the Republican said.

But McAuliffe and Youngkin weren’t the only candidates in the room for Tuesday’s debate. Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding interrupted the forum less than 20 minutes after the debate began, forcing Todd to cut the publicity and call for safety.

Blanding told reporters after leaving the debate room that the censorship of his candidacy was racist, sexist, oppressive and a form of voter suppression.

Their goal is to make sure Virginians don’t know I exist so they feel they have to choose between the lesser of two evils, Blanding said.

McAuliffe told reporters after the debate that he would have agreed with Blanding on stage. Youngkin did not meet with reporters at the forum and instead sent his strategist to answer questions from the press.

The debate comes as polls show a close race between Youngkin and McAuliffe, with both sides largely viewing the Commonwealth’s out-of-year elections as an indicator ahead of midterms. Cook’s non-partisan political report recently changed the odds of races from skinny Democrat to tossup.

A University of Mary Washington poll released on Wednesday found that Youngkin led McAuliffe by 48% to 43% among probable voters, while McAuliffe led Youngkin by 43% to 38% among all registered voters.

