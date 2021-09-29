



Narendra Modi government is transforming regulatory regime unable to understand the complexities of its so simple to start a business, Minister of Trade and Industry said as government slashed more than 22,000 compliances , decriminalized 103 offenses and abolished 327 archaic laws. A big exercise is being carried out by the Union and the state government to reduce the compliance burden and the aim of this exercise is to simplify, decriminalize and remove redundant laws, Goyal said on Tuesday in a workshop organized by the Ministry for the Promotion of Industry and the Interior. trade (DPIIT). India, led by Prime Minister (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, has come a long way from red tapism to laying the red carpet for business, he said, adding that many regulatory compliances had only created confusion and hesitation among investors. Speaking at the workshop, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said EU and state governments have so far reduced more than 22,000 compliances under the facility’s initiative. and that approximately 13,000 regulatory processes had been simplified with more than 1,200 digitized processes. Over the past three years, the government has decriminalized 103 offenses and 327 redundant laws have been removed. Goyal said the smooth launch of the National Single Window System (NSWS) is an exceptional example of governments’ commitment to simply regulatory processes. It last week launched the National Single Window System portal to help domestic and global investors obtain regulatory approvals online, which currently hosts 18 central departments and nine states. The portal will add another 14 central government departments and five states by the end of this calendar year. The portal will provide investors with services such as Know Your Approval (KYA), Common Registration, State Registration, Document Repository and Electronic Communication. Goyal said the one-stop-shop system would pave the way for the freedom to visit government offices for approvals and registrations and make doing business easier. This will strengthen programs like Make in India, Startup India and the Production Linked Incentive Program (PLI), he said. Speaking about the workshop, Goyal said he will promote peer learning among ministries and states to facilitate rapid adoption of best practices for better service delivery to citizens and businesses. The workshop was held under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government initiative to celebrate 75 years of progressive India.

